Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Alec Baldwin Breaks Silence over Fatal Shooting on Film Set: 'My Heart is Broken'
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/steeles-interview-is-bait-to-divert-public-from-trumps-rising-polls--durhams-probe-analyst-says-1090138031.html
Steele's Interview is Bait to Divert Public From Trump's Rising Polls & Durham's Probe, Analyst Says
Steele's Interview is Bait to Divert Public From Trump's Rising Polls & Durham's Probe, Analyst Says
While the US media remain uninterested in Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell," apparently considering it irrelevant, they have suddenly turned the spotlight on a... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T15:53+0000
2021-10-22T15:53+0000
mi6
donald trump
world
us
opinion
hillary clinton
crowdstrike
christopher steele
fbi
steele dossier
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106049/56/1060495607_0:53:3500:2022_1920x0_80_0_0_fd6756a0494241155da022d3dcb37cf2.jpg
Earlier this week, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos released a documentary about ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous dirty dossier later debunked in the FBI spreadsheet and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report. However, Steele asserted to Stephanopoulos: "I stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it."Trump Quickly Gaining GroundThe release of a "patently absurd regurgitation of debunked conspiracy theories" promoted by Steele and other intelligence operatives, while the US is facing serious challenges emanating from Joe Biden's "incompetence," is nothing but "shameful," according to Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel.He wonders as to why Stephanopoulos has turned a blind eye to questionable financial operations by Hunter and Joe Biden as potential "pay-to-play" involving foreign individuals, and is focusing on the dirty dossier instead.It appears especially confusing given that Special Counsel Mueller's probe, which cost US taxpayers almost $32 million, failed to find any evidence backing Steele's claims.Although Trump has not yet confirmed that he would run in 2024, there's growing speculation that he will throw his hat into the ring. Moreover, the former president's poll rating is increasing, especially among independents. According to a Grinnell College poll, 45 percent of independents said they would vote for Trump while just 28 percent endorsed Biden. The survey indicates that both politicians received the support of 40 percent of likely voters.At the same time, poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight signalled on 21 October, that over his first nine months in office, Biden "has lost support among Americans of all stripes," with independents and Hispanics being especially disenchanted.Durham Closing InYet another potential reason for reviving old debunked allegations by Steele could be the latest indictment of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, according to Ortel.Special Counsel John Durham has been investigating potential misconduct in the federal investigation, called Operation Crossfire Hurricane, of the alleged Trump-Russia "collusion" since 2019. Sussmann's indictment, penned by Durham, is unusually lengthy as it describes not only the lawyer's alleged false statement to the FBI, but also close collaboration between Hillary Clinton campaign operatives, lawyers, technical specialists, and media figures to produce research linking the Trump Organisation to Russia's Alfa Bank. The document also highlighted doubts cited by the participants of the "project" about its credibility. Later, alleged "secret communications" between the Trump Organisation and the Russian bank were disproven by the FBI.American legal observers suggested that Durham is "circling" former Clinton aide and current national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who, as they suggest, took an active part in peddling the Trump-Russia research. However, "in testimony to Congress, Sullivan… insisted that he did not know the Alfa Bank scandal was the work of a Clinton lawyer and people associated with the campaign," wrote Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University. Earlier, lying to Congress under oath cost ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen three years in prison.It is also possible that the whole group "that pushed the Alfa Bank/Trump hoax" will find itself in Durham's crosshairs, according to Techno Fog, a pseudonym for an American lawyer and writer.Techno Fog does not rule out that the data used in the research was "manipulated" judging from the group's inner communications obtained by the special counsel. One message read that it would be possible to “fill out a sales form on two websites, faking the other company’s email address in each form,” and thereby cause them “to appear to communicate with each other in DNS." If that's the case, and data was indeed manipulated to look like "secret communication" between Trump's entities and Alfa Bank, Sussmann may potentially face obstruction (18 USC 1503) or conspiracy charges, Techno Fog believes.As for "Tech Executive-1," identified by the media as Rodney Joffe, and "a university," which, apparently means Georgia Tech, they may find themselves in a heap of trouble over the alleged "misuse of classified government data from DARPA," according to the lawyer.Given the clouds gathering on the horizon of those who peddled Trump-Russia "collusion" narrative, Steele's interview was possibly meant to serve as a distraction for the American public, suggests Charles Ortel.However, it's hard to imagine that Americans buying into this, he says.
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/potential-indictment-of-jake-sullivan-may-bring-durham-very-close-to-hillary-clinton-analyst-says-1089928947.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211005/durhams-probe-hillary-clinton-sowed-dragons-teeth-by-peddling-trump-russia-hoax-analyst-says-1089679576.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106049/56/1060495607_388:0:3500:2334_1920x0_80_0_0_15ef55efbbda699ef53ab59f97e1071f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
mi6, donald trump, world, us, opinion, hillary clinton, crowdstrike, christopher steele, fbi, steele dossier, john durham

Steele's Interview is Bait to Divert Public From Trump's Rising Polls & Durham's Probe, Analyst Says

15:53 GMT 22.10.2021
© AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PAChristopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work
Christopher Steele, former British intelligence officer in London Tuesday March 7, 2017 where he has spoken to the media for the first time . Steele who compiled an explosive and unproven dossier on President Donald Trump’s purported activities in Russia has returned to work - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© AP Photo / Victoria Jones/PA
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
While the US media remain uninterested in Hunter Biden's "laptop from hell," apparently considering it irrelevant, they have suddenly turned the spotlight on a debunked "dirty dossier" compiled by ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele at the request of Trump's political opponents. What's behind the move?
Earlier this week, ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos released a documentary about ex-MI6 agent Christopher Steele, the author of the infamous dirty dossier later debunked in the FBI spreadsheet and Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report. However, Steele asserted to Stephanopoulos: "I stand by the work we did, the sources that we had, and the professionalism which we applied to it."

Trump Quickly Gaining Ground

The release of a "patently absurd regurgitation of debunked conspiracy theories" promoted by Steele and other intelligence operatives, while the US is facing serious challenges emanating from Joe Biden's "incompetence," is nothing but "shameful," according to Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel.
He wonders as to why Stephanopoulos has turned a blind eye to questionable financial operations by Hunter and Joe Biden as potential "pay-to-play" involving foreign individuals, and is focusing on the dirty dossier instead.
It appears especially confusing given that Special Counsel Mueller's probe, which cost US taxpayers almost $32 million, failed to find any evidence backing Steele's claims.
"Not satisfied with wasting precious years defaming Trump and his aspirations to concentrate upon making America great again within our borders, dupes [from both parties] are doing best to dirty up the Trump brand, perhaps hoping to destroy his interest in running again in 2024," the analyst suggests.
Although Trump has not yet confirmed that he would run in 2024, there's growing speculation that he will throw his hat into the ring. Moreover, the former president's poll rating is increasing, especially among independents. According to a Grinnell College poll, 45 percent of independents said they would vote for Trump while just 28 percent endorsed Biden. The survey indicates that both politicians received the support of 40 percent of likely voters.
At the same time, poll aggregator FiveThirtyEight signalled on 21 October, that over his first nine months in office, Biden "has lost support among Americans of all stripes," with independents and Hispanics being especially disenchanted.
Democratic presidential candidate former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton talks with Jake Sullivan, a former staff member for her at the State Department, during a break in testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2015 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Potential Indictment of Jake Sullivan May Bring Durham Very Close to Hillary Clinton, Analyst Says
14 October, 17:52 GMT

Durham Closing In

Yet another potential reason for reviving old debunked allegations by Steele could be the latest indictment of Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann, according to Ortel.
Special Counsel John Durham has been investigating potential misconduct in the federal investigation, called Operation Crossfire Hurricane, of the alleged Trump-Russia "collusion" since 2019.
Sussmann's indictment, penned by Durham, is unusually lengthy as it describes not only the lawyer's alleged false statement to the FBI, but also close collaboration between Hillary Clinton campaign operatives, lawyers, technical specialists, and media figures to produce research linking the Trump Organisation to Russia's Alfa Bank. The document also highlighted doubts cited by the participants of the "project" about its credibility. Later, alleged "secret communications" between the Trump Organisation and the Russian bank were disproven by the FBI.
American legal observers suggested that Durham is "circling" former Clinton aide and current national security adviser Jake Sullivan, who, as they suggest, took an active part in peddling the Trump-Russia research. However, "in testimony to Congress, Sullivan… insisted that he did not know the Alfa Bank scandal was the work of a Clinton lawyer and people associated with the campaign," wrote Jonathan Turley, a professor of public interest law at George Washington University. Earlier, lying to Congress under oath cost ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen three years in prison.
US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton listens as she is introduced at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, US November 2, 2016. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2021
Durham's Probe: Hillary Clinton Sowed Dragon's Teeth by Peddling Trump-Russia Hoax, Analyst Says
5 October, 16:30 GMT
It is also possible that the whole group "that pushed the Alfa Bank/Trump hoax" will find itself in Durham's crosshairs, according to Techno Fog, a pseudonym for an American lawyer and writer.
"This is based on the volume of information Durham possesses on this issue, which reflects substantial expenditures of time and energy and resources to put all this together," the writer notes, referring to “more than 6,000 documents, comprising approximately 81,000 pages” provided by Durham to Sussmann.
Techno Fog does not rule out that the data used in the research was "manipulated" judging from the group's inner communications obtained by the special counsel. One message read that it would be possible to “fill out a sales form on two websites, faking the other company’s email address in each form,” and thereby cause them “to appear to communicate with each other in DNS." If that's the case, and data was indeed manipulated to look like "secret communication" between Trump's entities and Alfa Bank, Sussmann may potentially face obstruction (18 USC 1503) or conspiracy charges, Techno Fog believes.
As for "Tech Executive-1," identified by the media as Rodney Joffe, and "a university," which, apparently means Georgia Tech, they may find themselves in a heap of trouble over the alleged "misuse of classified government data from DARPA," according to the lawyer.
Given the clouds gathering on the horizon of those who peddled Trump-Russia "collusion" narrative, Steele's interview was possibly meant to serve as a distraction for the American public, suggests Charles Ortel.
However, it's hard to imagine that Americans buying into this, he says.
"Outside faculty lounges and corporate boardrooms, the American public is getting angrier and angrier not at Trump but at a system that fails the bottom 99% on all fronts, including health care, education, personal safety and economic security," the analyst concludes.
110000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
16:04 GMTAUKUS: Will Australia's Fault Lines With ASEAN Limit US' Ambitions to Contain China in Indo-Pacific?
16:04 GMTAlec Baldwin Called Out Online for Old Tweet About 'Wrongfully Killing Somebody'
16:03 GMTIndia's Main Opposition Party to 'Expose' BJP & AAP Ahead of Delhi Municipal Polls
16:03 GMTFrench Armed Forces Minister Urges NATO Not to 'Be Afraid' of EU Defence Integration
15:53 GMTSteele's Interview is Bait to Divert Public From Trump's Rising Polls & Durham's Probe, Analyst Says
15:43 GMTAlec Baldwin Breaks Silence over Fatal Shooting on Film Set: 'My Heart is Broken'
15:30 GMTAlec Baldwin's Prop Gun Contained Single Live Round, Hollywood Union Says
15:29 GMTGOP Candidate Accused of Antisemitism Over Claim Soros is 'Inserting' Activists in School Boards
15:20 GMTMuslims In India Face Retaliatory Attacks From Hindu Mobs For Bangladesh Violence
15:05 GMTEU Will Not Fund 'Barbed Wire and Walls' on Borders, Von Der Leyen Says
14:53 GMTKosovo Declares Two Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae
14:51 GMTEx-Liverpool Star Jamie Carragher Admits Spitting Incident 'Knocked Him for 6 Months'
14:13 GMTIndian Minister Claims to Have Received 'Threats' After Targeting Drug Agency's Regional Chief
14:13 GMTPfizer Says COVID-19 Vaccine Over 90% Effective in Children
14:07 GMTEx-Pentagon Official Accuses Military of Spreading Misinfo to Make US ‘Look Stronger Than We Are’
14:02 GMTGermany: Iraqi Airlines May Face Sanctions if Carry Potential Refugees From Minsk to EU
13:58 GMTCharity Opens Clandestine Online School for Afghan Girls, Reports Say
13:54 GMTLove Triangle in Animal Kingdom? Two Giraffes Fight Over a Female and They Got Moves
13:49 GMTSpoilt Ronaldo Ignored Rules of Humility & Equality in Juventus Dressing Room, Report Claims
13:46 GMTTwo UK Teenagers Arrested Over Hypodermic Needle Spikings In Nottingham Nightclubs