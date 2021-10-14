https://sputniknews.com/20211014/potential-indictment-of-jake-sullivan-may-bring-durham-very-close-to-hillary-clinton-analyst-says-1089928947.html

Potential Indictment of Jake Sullivan May Bring Durham Very Close to Hillary Clinton, Analyst Says

Potential Indictment of Jake Sullivan May Bring Durham Very Close to Hillary Clinton, Analyst Says

Last month, a grand jury indicted former Perkins Coie partner Michael Sussmann, who outlined to the FBI on 16 September 2016 the now debunked story about "secret communications" between the Trump Organisation and Russia's Alfa Bank. According to the indictment, Sussmann deliberately concealed the fact that he had conducted the research on behalf of the Hillary Clinton Presidential Campaign.Did Sullivan Lie to the US Congress?However, on 15 September 2016 "Campaign Lawyer-1," identified by the media as Perkins Coie lawyer Marc Elias, informed Clinton campaign officials and a foreign policy adviser about Sussmann's Trump-Alfa Bank allegations. Turley believes that the "foreign policy advisor" in question is Sullivan.For his part, American investigative journalist Paul Sperry cites "sources close to the case" who asserted to him that the "foreign policy adviser" referenced by title is Sullivan.However, when testifying under oath before the US House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence in December 2017, Sullivan said that he didn’t know that Perkins Coie, the law firm where Marc Elias and Michael Sussmann were partners, was working for the Clinton campaign until October 2017. He also said he didn't know the Trump-Alfa Bank research was being carried out by Clinton lawyer and people associated with the campaign."Sullivan potentially could be in the unenviable position of having to argue that he was not perjurious, just clueless, in denying knowledge of key facts to Congress," suggested Turley.Meanwhile, Sperry's sources claim that Sullivan was not just "aware" but actually "spearheaded" the project to link Trump to the Kremlin. Indeed, Clinton's foreign policy advisor appeared to be very active in peddling the Trump-Russia "collusion" narrative, according to the investigative journalist.Sperry noted that during the July 2016 Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Philadelphia, Sullivan met with a number of mainstream media producers and anchors telling a story "that Trump was conspiring with Putin to steal the election."Around that time, the CIA intercepted Russia's "chatter" about a Clinton "foreign policy adviser" who allegedly proposed a plan to vilify Donald Trump by linking him to the Kremlin in order to distract public opinion from Hillary's emailgate scandal.After Slate broke the Trump-Alfa Bank hoax on 31 October 2016, Sullivan was quick to release a lengthy statement claiming that the supposed "secret communications" between the Trump Organisation and Alfa Bank "could be the most direct link yet between Donald Trump and Moscow."Hillary Clinton Setting up to Play Victim CardIt's very likely that Durham may be "circling" Sullivan as well as other participants of what appears to be a partisan project to smear and resist Trump, Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel notes. The indictment is unusually lengthy and provides details on how the Trump-Alfa Bank hoax was cooked up, according to him.On paper Sullivan has an outstanding record at Yale, as a Rhodes scholar, and then at Yale Law School, Ortel remarks. However, he appeared to turn a blind eye to Hillary Clinton's email scandal and a series of controversies haunting the Clinton Foundation, according to the analyst.Ortel suggests that Sullivan may believe, given his wife's ties to Attorney General Merrick Garland, "that Durham will not be allowed to follow the trail he should follow, to the corrupt former presidents in both parties."However, if Durham manages to "circle" Sullivan this will get him very close to Hillary Clinton and her alleged plan to vilify Trump described in Brennan's memo, Ortel notes. Still, he believes that prosecutors already have more than they need to attack Hillary over alleged charity frauds run through presidential foundations and apparent pay-to-play schemes.Remarkably, following a series of articles by Turley and Sperry concerning Sussmann's indictment and Jake Sullivan's alleged perjury, Hillary Clinton highlighted on ABC News that she would "never be out of the game of politics."

