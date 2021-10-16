https://sputniknews.com/20211016/evidence-of-hunter--joe-bidens-shady-conduct-continues-to-pile-up-but-nobody-cares-analyst-says-1089971657.html

Evidence of Hunter & Joe Biden's Shady Conduct Continues to Pile Up, But Nobody Cares, Analyst Says

Emails found on Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop apparently show that he and his father, Joe Biden, shared bank accounts and paid each other's bills, The Daily... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

According to the emails obtained by The Daily Mail, Hunter Biden's business partner at consultancy Rosemont Seneca – Eric Schwerin – was working on Joe's taxes and was well aware that the father and son paid each other's household bills.What's more disturbing is that it appears Hunter's May 2018 week-long affair with a prostitute in a Hollywood hotel was paid for from Joe's account, according to the New York Post reporter Miranda Devine's book "Laptop from Hell: Hunter Biden, Big Tech, and the Dirty Secrets the President Tried to Hide."After Hunter made a payment to the sex worker on 24 May 2018, retired CIA agent Robert Savage III texted him: "Come on H, this is linked to Celtic’s account. DC is calling me every 10. Let me up or come down. I can’t help if you don’t let me H." "Celtic" was the Secret Service code name for Joe Biden."The emails link President Biden to his son’s accounts and indicate a commingling of funds with money coming from controversial foreign sources," suggests a professor of public interest law at George Washington University in his blog. "The commingling of funds is the latest contraction of President Biden’s repeated claims that he was unaware and uninvolved in past dealings by his son."According to Turley, the Justice Department should appoint a special counsel in the ongoing probe of alleged money-laundering and tax violations linked to Hunter Biden: "Even if there are no criminal charges, there is now a compelling need for an independent report on the alleged influence peddling operation by Hunter, his uncle James Biden, and potentially his father, President Biden," argues the lawyer.Why Didn't the CIA & FBI Notice the Suspicious Pattern?"Using shared bank accounts when the child is greater than 21 is suspicious, especially when the parent is an elected official or candidate," says Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel.Ortel explains that in the US there are limits on how much money can be given to anyone without reporting potential gifts. Moreover, subsidies from Hunter to Joe, if these happened, should have been reported as income and paid taxes, he points out.One might ask why Hunter and Joe used shared accounts in the first place. However, according to Ortel, a better question might be: "Why didn't the CIA and FBI notice what seems to have been a longstanding pattern and practice of suspicious and potentially illegal activities?"The analyst recalls that Richard Nixon's first veep, Spiro Agnew, was forced to resign for breaking tax laws. "Why did Barack Obama and certain Democrats protect and then promote Joe Biden?" asks Ortel.'Laptop from Hell'Meanwhile, a year has passed since The New York Post dropped a bombshell stemming from Hunter Biden's laptop. At that time, Democratic policymakers and some intelligence officials denounced emails apparently implicating Hunter and Joe Biden as "Russia's misinformation." However, in April 2021, cyber forensics experts at Maryman & Associates commissioned by The Daily Mail concluded that the content of the laptop's hard drive "appears to be authentic."The Post on 14 October 2020 released damning emails suggesting that then-Vice President Biden met Vadym Pozharskyi, an executive from the Ukrainian gas firm Burisma, less than a year before Ukraine's then-General Prosecutor Viktor Shokin was fired at the US VP's request.Yet another batch of emails discussed an unspecified business venture with the Chinese firm and allocation of "20 [percent] for H[unter]" and "10 percent" for "the big guy." Later, Hunter's former business associate Tony Bobulinski told Fox News' Tucker Carlson that the "big guy" was Joe Biden.The Post's editorial board released an op-ed on 12 October 2021 highlighting that although "the media have (mostly) stopped pretending we got anything wrong, most outlets still don’t even mention these revelations." The media kept schtum on the story about the "laptop from hell" even when discussing Hunter’s art show grift, "which looks like a blatant effort to solicit funds from those hoping to win the president’s goodwill," according to The Post.However, the media outlet vowed to keep asking questions about the Bidens' alleged "pay-to-play" schemes: "They shouldn’t be allowed to get away with it again," the paper wrote.Nevertheless, it appears likely that Democratic voters may take these revelations to heart, the analyst presumes, citing Joe's chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, the COVID pandemic debacle, rising inflation, and congressional impasse over the president's milestone $3.5 trillion social package. According to a Pew Research study, from July to September 2021, Biden's approval rating fell by 13 points among voters who identify themselves as Democrats. It also plummeted by 18 points among Black voters, 16 points among Hispanics, and 12 points among women, the groups traditionally considered as Biden's electorate.Joe's potential links to his son's financial activities need to be investigated, according to the Wall Street analyst. Ortel believes that "a special counsel [in Hunter's case] is long overdue and cannot report to [US Attorney General] Merrick Garland whose own potential conflicts also deserve a special counsel."

