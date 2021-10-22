https://sputniknews.com/20211022/kylian-mbappes-transfer-saga-takes-another-turn-as-barcelona-eyes-paris-saint-germain-star-1090127154.html

Kylian Mbappe's Transfer Saga Takes Another Turn as Barcelona Eyes Paris Saint-Germain Star

Lionel Messi's former club Barcelona could launch a surprise bid to sign World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe next year, despite their mounting debt which now stands at more than $1.5 billion, Spanish publication AS reported on Friday.However, Barca are hoping to lure the Frenchman only after his contract with PSG expires next summer, which would allow them to land him at Nou Camp on a free transfer.Although Mbappe rejected PSG's last contract offer, the Paris-based team is working on a plan to secure his presence at the Parc des Princes, with club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi holding firm in his desire to keep him in the French capital.On the other hand, during the summer transfer window, Mbappe was said to be about to move to Madrid. However, the deal fell through because PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo wouldn't let the Frenchman leave as he rejected all their offers.But Real president Florentino Perez appeared quite confident about landing Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu by January when reporters asked him earlier this month whether the club was still in hot pursuit of the prodigious forward.They certainly weren't backward during the summer transfer window in trying to secure Mbappe's departure from Parc des Princes, making three massive offers, their last bid only hours before the 31 August deadline.Things, though, would take a different turn if Barcelona decided to throw their hat in the ring.According to the Spanish press, the Barcelona link-up could be Mbappe's ploy to secure a more lucrative contract from Los Blancos.The media outlet added that Barca's management is quite confident about signing a marquee player in 2022 because they believe their accounts would show a significant amount of improvement by next year.Moreover, Barca would be in a position to adhere to La Liga's stringent Fair Play Regulations (FFP), something the Catalan side failed to accomplish with Lionel Messi's contract earlier this year, leading to his departure from the club.Since Messi's exit because of their messy financial situation, Barcelona has cut the salary of some of its squad members, and Mbappe's French teammate Antoine Griezmann was sent to Atletico Madrid on loan.Barcelona's disastrous campaign this season could be the main reason they are interested in Mbappe. They are currently languishing at seventh spot in the La Liga charts and face Real Madrid in their first El-Clasico since Messi's departure on Sunday.

