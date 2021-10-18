https://sputniknews.com/20211018/french-forward-kylian-mbappes-latest-message-triggers-speculation-about-his-future-with-psg-1090005055.html

French Forward Kylian Mbappe's Latest Message Triggers Speculation About His Future With PSG

Kylian Mbappe has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid as the Spanish club's president Florentino Perez is eyeing to sign another charismatic forward... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

As the saga over Kylian Mbappe's transfer continues, the French star's every word and move are being analysed and assessed by the media.The 22-year-old posted a message on Instagram on Sunday, which immediately went viral on the social media platform, receiving 2,280,671 likes in just 24 hours. "Always hungry for more. Thanks, PSG", he wrote.However, what caught everyone's attention was Mbappe's smile in the photo, in which he posed with PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.By thanking PSG, Mbappe once again ignited the debate about his future with the Parisians, as many Instagrammers thought he had hinted at remaining with the Ligue 1 table toppers.While Mbappe rejected PSG's last contract offer, the Paris-based team is working on a plan to secure his stay at the Parc des Princes, with Al-Khelaifi holding firm in his desire to keep him in the French capital.Even though speculation over his future has hogged all the headlines in recent days, Mbappe has been in great form both for France and PSG.Not only did he lead the country to UEFA Nations League glory earlier this month, but he also ensured PSG's ascension to the numero uno spot in the French league.On Friday, Mbappe played a leading role in PSG's 2-1 triumph over Angers, eventually winning the Most Valuable Player award for his 87th minute strike in the game.

