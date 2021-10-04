Registration was successful!
International
Kylian Mbappe Breaks Silence on Uncertain Paris Saint-Germain Future and Real Madrid Transfer
Kylian Mbappe Breaks Silence on Uncertain Paris Saint-Germain Future and Real Madrid Transfer
During the summer transfer window, World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was said to be about to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, the deal fell through... 04.10.2021, Sputnik International
Prodigious striker Kylian Mbappe finally broke his silence on his uncertain future with Ligue 1 table toppers PSG, confirming that he had wanted to leave the French side earlier this year. Though he acknowledged that he wanted to leave Parc des Princes, Mbappe said he was willing to stay with the club and told PSG's management that "if you don't want me to leave, I will stay"."People said I had refused six or seven offers to extend [my PSG contract] and that I never talk to Leonardo, which is absolutely not true," Mbappe clarified.Mbappe, who receives a staggering $20 million a year from PSG besides performance-linked bonuses, turned down the new contract despite the French side offering him a significant salary rise and an option to stay at the club for one more year.Real Madrid had been hotly pursuing Mbappe with club president Florentino Perez eager to welcome him to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as soon as possible.The 13-time UEFA Champions League winners certainly weren't backward during the summer transfer window in trying to secure Mbappe's departure from Parc des Princes, making three massive offers, their last bid only hours before the 31 August deadline.Despite Madrid raising their offer from $188 million to $211 million and then to $262 million, the Parisian club's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi rejected Los Blancos' advances to keep the French star with them for at least one more year.Although confirming that Madrid was interested in signing Mbappe, PSG's sporting director Leonardo emphasised at the time that Mbappe would "leave or stay on our terms".Mbappe, who is among PSG's marquee signings in the past few years - including Brazilian forward Neymar and the legendary Lionel Messi - revealed that his desire to leave the club in July was backed by goodwill for PSG as he wanted them to sign a "a quality replacement".
Kylian Mbappe Breaks Silence on Uncertain Paris Saint-Germain Future and Real Madrid Transfer

15:31 GMT 04.10.2021
Pawan Atri
During the summer transfer window, World Cup winner Kylian Mbappe was said to be about to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, the deal fell through because the sporting director of Paris Saint-Germain, Brazilian Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo, wouldn't let the Frenchman leave despite the way Mpabbe snubbed PSG's latest contract offer.
Prodigious striker Kylian Mbappe finally broke his silence on his uncertain future with Ligue 1 table toppers PSG, confirming that he had wanted to leave the French side earlier this year.

"I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave," Mbappe told French radio station RMC in an interview. "My position has been clear. I said I wanted to leave and I told [PSG management] quite early on."

Though he acknowledged that he wanted to leave Parc des Princes, Mbappe said he was willing to stay with the club and told PSG's management that "if you don't want me to leave, I will stay".
"People said I had refused six or seven offers to extend [my PSG contract] and that I never talk to Leonardo, which is absolutely not true," Mbappe clarified.
Mbappe, who receives a staggering $20 million a year from PSG besides performance-linked bonuses, turned down the new contract despite the French side offering him a significant salary rise and an option to stay at the club for one more year.
Real Madrid had been hotly pursuing Mbappe with club president Florentino Perez eager to welcome him to the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium as soon as possible.
The 13-time UEFA Champions League winners certainly weren't backward during the summer transfer window in trying to secure Mbappe's departure from Parc des Princes, making three massive offers, their last bid only hours before the 31 August deadline.
Despite Madrid raising their offer from $188 million to $211 million and then to $262 million, the Parisian club's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi rejected Los Blancos' advances to keep the French star with them for at least one more year.
Although confirming that Madrid was interested in signing Mbappe, PSG's sporting director Leonardo emphasised at the time that Mbappe would "leave or stay on our terms".
Mbappe, who is among PSG's marquee signings in the past few years - including Brazilian forward Neymar and the legendary Lionel Messi - revealed that his desire to leave the club in July was backed by goodwill for PSG as he wanted them to sign a "a quality replacement".

"I wanted everyone to be in a win-win situation," he said. "Paris is a club that has given me a lot, where I've always been happy for the four years I have spent here and I am still happy," Mbappe concluded.

