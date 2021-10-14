Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Loud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/psg-boss-mauricio-pochettino-breaks-silence-on-kylian-mbappes-future-at-parc-des-princes-1089910025.html
PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Silence on Kylian Mbappe's Future at Parc des Princes
PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Silence on Kylian Mbappe's Future at Parc des Princes
Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Spanish behemoth Real Madrid as their president Florentino Perez is extremely keen to land him at the... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T09:28+0000
2021-10-14T09:28+0000
football
football
sport
real madrid
transfer
deal
sport
football
sport
fc real madrid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089910590_0:0:2300:1295_1920x0_80_0_0_4a24599932a3c57fbba70cde66bf55c8.jpg
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally broken his silence on French superstar Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine went on to suggest that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could still stay with the Ligue 1 club despite snubbing their latest contract offer.Pochettino's stand appears to be an extension of what Leonardo and PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi have claimed for some time. The duo is confident that Mbappe will remain with the Paris-based side as talks have resumed between the player and the club's management about a possible contract extension.But Pochettino also hinted that Mbappe was playing hardball with the club and that's why he said that anything was possible in the next few months, considering the French forward's contract with the Parisians expires next year."I'm left with the fact that the situation is open and in the future anything can happen. The position of a few months ago may change in the future. PSG as a club certainly have the ambition and ability to persuade him and offer him things so that he can stay and be happy. The possibilities that he could change his mind are there," Pochettino concluded.While his transfer saga has hogged all the headlines in recent days, Mbappe has been in great form both for France and PSG. Not only has he led the country to UEFA Nations League glory during the weekend, but has also guided PSG to the top of the league in Ligue 1.The Afro-French player's four goals have played a major role in a few PSG wins this season.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
Pawan Atri
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089910590_37:0:2300:1697_1920x0_80_0_0_79021044d7e3eca6a647ea9f1435260d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
football, football, sport, real madrid, transfer, deal, sport, football, sport, fc real madrid, deal, transfer, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football, football team, football legend, football star, kylian mbappe, florentino perez, mauricio pochettino

PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Silence on Kylian Mbappe's Future at Parc des Princes

09:28 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / STEPHANE MAHESoccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v Paris St Germain - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - October 3, 2021 Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Stade Rennes v Paris St Germain - Roazhon Park, Rennes, France - October 3, 2021 Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / STEPHANE MAHE
Subscribe
Pawan Atri - Sputnik International
Pawan Atri
All materials
Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Spanish behemoth Real Madrid as their president Florentino Perez is extremely keen to land him at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, the La Liga team's attempts to sign him during the summer didn't succeed, as Brazilian PSG sporting director Leonardo Nascimento de Araujo declined all their offers.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally broken his silence on French superstar Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine went on to suggest that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could still stay with the Ligue 1 club despite snubbing their latest contract offer.

"Mbappe is fine, he's a calm boy with a lot of personality and a very sociable character. He is clear about things and loves football. He's very mature for 22 years old," Pochettino said in an interview to Radio MARCA. "Kylian will make the decision he has to make and the club will do everything possible to keep him, because we're talking about one of the best players in the world at 22."

Pochettino's stand appears to be an extension of what Leonardo and PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi have claimed for some time.
The duo is confident that Mbappe will remain with the Paris-based side as talks have resumed between the player and the club's management about a possible contract extension.

But Pochettino also hinted that Mbappe was playing hardball with the club and that's why he said that anything was possible in the next few months, considering the French forward's contract with the Parisians expires next year.

"I'm left with the fact that the situation is open and in the future anything can happen. The position of a few months ago may change in the future. PSG as a club certainly have the ambition and ability to persuade him and offer him things so that he can stay and be happy. The possibilities that he could change his mind are there," Pochettino concluded.

While his transfer saga has hogged all the headlines in recent days, Mbappe has been in great form both for France and PSG.
Not only has he led the country to UEFA Nations League glory during the weekend, but has also guided PSG to the top of the league in Ligue 1.
The Afro-French player's four goals have played a major role in a few PSG wins this season.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:19 GMT'Federalism is Dead, Conspiracy Clear', Modi Govt Slammed for Changing Rules to Guard Borders
10:02 GMTGiulio Regeni: Four Egyptian Security Officers Go on Trial in Absentia for Murder of Italian Student
09:46 GMTUK, EU Facing 'Intensive Talks’ As Brussels Offers to Slash 80% of Northern Ireland Border Checks
09:42 GMTLoud Shooting Heard Amid Protests in Beirut
09:28 GMTPSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Silence on Kylian Mbappe's Future at Parc des Princes
08:52 GMTLive Updates: Three Reportedly Dead, 12 Injured During Protests in Beirut
08:36 GMTNorway Police Warned About Kongsberg Arrow Shooter in 2020
08:19 GMTOslo Police Give All-Clear After Reports of Another Archer Sighting Following Wednesday's Bow Attack
08:13 GMTRussian Deputy Prime Minister: Nord Stream 2 Technically-Wise Is Ready to Be Launched in Coming Days
08:02 GMTCheerleaders Call NFL to Release Full Report Amid Topless Photo Leak in Gruden Email Scandal
07:47 GMTMoscow: Nuland Informed AUKUS Threatens to Undermine Security Architecture in Asia-Pacific
07:44 GMTPentagon Report Shows More US Military Died of Suicide in Q2 of 2021 Than From COVID-19 Pandemic
07:29 GMTDanish Study Deflates Widespread Circumcision Myth
07:15 GMTEnergy Leaders Gather at Russian Energy Week 2021 in Moscow
06:51 GMTSituation in Kongsberg After Bow and Arrow Attack
06:49 GMTTyphoon Kompasu Leaves 19 Dead, 13 Missing in Northern Philippines, Reports Say
06:44 GMTDurga Puja Celebrations in India's National Capital Lack Pomp & Splendour Due to COVID-19 Crisis
06:40 GMTWhat Is Known About the Bow-and-Arrow Killing Spree in Norway So Far
06:13 GMTLegal Loopholes and 'Zuckerbucks': Study Explains How Facebook’s CEO ‘Bought’ the 2020 Election
05:55 GMTJapan Dissolves Lower House as Country Moves to General Election, Reports Say