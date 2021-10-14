https://sputniknews.com/20211014/psg-boss-mauricio-pochettino-breaks-silence-on-kylian-mbappes-future-at-parc-des-princes-1089910025.html

PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Silence on Kylian Mbappe's Future at Parc des Princes

PSG Boss Mauricio Pochettino Breaks Silence on Kylian Mbappe's Future at Parc des Princes

Kylian Mbappe has long been linked with a move to Spanish behemoth Real Madrid as their president Florentino Perez is extremely keen to land him at the... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T09:28+0000

2021-10-14T09:28+0000

2021-10-14T09:28+0000

football

football

sport

real madrid

transfer

deal

sport

football

sport

fc real madrid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089910590_0:0:2300:1295_1920x0_80_0_0_4a24599932a3c57fbba70cde66bf55c8.jpg

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Mauricio Pochettino has finally broken his silence on French superstar Kylian Mbappe's future at the Parc des Princes. The Argentine went on to suggest that the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner could still stay with the Ligue 1 club despite snubbing their latest contract offer.Pochettino's stand appears to be an extension of what Leonardo and PSG chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi have claimed for some time. The duo is confident that Mbappe will remain with the Paris-based side as talks have resumed between the player and the club's management about a possible contract extension.But Pochettino also hinted that Mbappe was playing hardball with the club and that's why he said that anything was possible in the next few months, considering the French forward's contract with the Parisians expires next year."I'm left with the fact that the situation is open and in the future anything can happen. The position of a few months ago may change in the future. PSG as a club certainly have the ambition and ability to persuade him and offer him things so that he can stay and be happy. The possibilities that he could change his mind are there," Pochettino concluded.While his transfer saga has hogged all the headlines in recent days, Mbappe has been in great form both for France and PSG. Not only has he led the country to UEFA Nations League glory during the weekend, but has also guided PSG to the top of the league in Ligue 1.The Afro-French player's four goals have played a major role in a few PSG wins this season.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Pawan Atri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926219_0:0:358:358_100x100_80_0_0_aca1d9bdccc7af990e49b4511ee80344.png

football, football, sport, real madrid, transfer, deal, sport, football, sport, fc real madrid, deal, transfer, psg, paris saint-germain (psg), football club, football, football team, football legend, football star, kylian mbappe, florentino perez, mauricio pochettino