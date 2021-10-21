https://sputniknews.com/20211021/uk-govt-mulls-covid-plan-c-to-keep-economy-open-amid-warning-new-daily-cases-may-reach-100000--1090090729.html

UK Gov't 'Mulls COVID Plan C' to Keep Economy Open Amid Warning New Daily Cases May Reach 100,000

UK Gov't 'Mulls COVID Plan C' to Keep Economy Open Amid Warning New Daily Cases May Reach 100,000

As 223 more COVID-19 deaths were reported on 19 October - the highest daily-reported figure in seven months – the chief executive of the UK's National Health... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T05:54+0000

2021-10-21T05:54+0000

2021-10-21T05:54+0000

national health service (nhs)

news

sajid javid

uk

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/0c/1082864368_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7e7c3c2e2284451a2337e91ee9136b0b.jpg

UK government ministers are said to be considering elements of a potential plan C if COVID-19 cases continue to surge amid a lethargic vaccine booster rollout, reported The Telegraph. Members of the Cabinet Office's coronavirus taskforce reportedly do not rule out bringing back the measures, including a ban on households mixing, which were in place for a significant period of last year. These “contingency” proposals are ostensibly being considered as a last-ditch effort to relieve pressure on the National Health Service (NHS) and dodge a shutdown of the economy, if a winter plan B is introduced, yet fails to be sufficient.While plan A – currently in place – is rooted in encouraging COVID-19 boosters and flu jabs, ministers had published a potential coronavirus “Plan B” in September. It presupposed possible mandatory vaccine passports, legally obligated face coverings in some settings and recommendations to work from home, if the NHS was found to be facing “unsustainable pressure”.Downing Street is still hesitating to enforce its Plan B strategy for tackling the spread of the disease. Reports of a possible plan C looming come amid concerns that people are most likely to experience prolonged exposure to the respiratory virus within their home environment. This is further compounded by fears that the currently high incidents of COVID among teenagers and children could result in a surge of cases among the older adult community. If a plan C were to come into force, sources suggest it would offer UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson an opportunity to allow businesses to stay open, thus avoiding crippling the economy. According to sources, the plan C discussions are at an early stage. Furthermore, it was added that the proposals will not be automatically set in place if a Plan B was set in motion but fell through. Calls to activate ‘Plan B’ The UK government had initially announced a “winter plan” for dealing with the pandemic in September, If hospitalisations were to soar amid a sluggish pace of COVID booster jab rollout for the over-50s, “plan B” presupposed such restrictions as legally mandating face coverings in certain settings, potential introduction of vaccine passports, working from home where possible. However, speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid emphasised that ministers would not be hurrying to reintroduce mandatory face masks and work from home (WFH) guidance “at this point”. Against the backdrop of the current surge in coronavirus cases, Javid urged those eligible for jabs to get them. As on Tuesday the UK government reported 223 more coronavirus deaths in the highest daily-reported figure in seven months, Javid said: The Health Secretary warned that further restrictions would be “more likely” during winter if people failed to get vaccinated, wear face coverings in crowded places or exercise greater caution, such as opting to meet outdoors and undergo regular testing. On the same day, UK Business Secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, said on LBC that he could “categorically rule out” lockdowns."We’ve worked really hard to get to the point that we could actually open up the economy,” said Kwarteng. However, Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the UK's National Health Service Confederation, has called on the government not to procrastinate with a rollout of a Plan B for anti-Covid winter measures. Furthermore, he stated:Taylor was cited by Sky News as saying that under a "Plan B plus", people should be recommended to wear masks, work from home, and avoid indoor gatherings. The British Medical Association has also warned that Plan B needs to be activated. BMA council chair Dr Chaand Nagpaul was cited as saying: As for what COVID case thresholds could trigger a Plan B, previously government scientific advisers suggested that further restrictive measures might be considered if hospitalisations soared to 1,200 a day. Currently, hospital admissions are registered at 869 daily. Last month, when daily admissions were at 600, British epidemiologist Professor Neil Ferguson told MPs that a doubling in hospitalisations could warrant triggering introduction of further control measures.

TruePatriot ROFLMAO - but, but, the UK just announced Plan B this week, and now they are going to Plan C? LOLOLOLOL. I'll give you a clue. All this spike represents is those who are jabbed that are now getting the bug or other adverse reactions as they start to fade out of this life because of the jabs. I predicted a deathly bleak winter, and well, here it comes. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

national health service (nhs), news, sajid javid, uk, covid-19