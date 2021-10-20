https://sputniknews.com/20211020/were-on-the-edge-uk-govt-urged-to-enact-plan-b-to-prevent-nhs-crisis-amid-rise-in-covid-cases-1090058033.html

'We're on the Edge': UK Gov't Urged to Enact 'Plan B' to Prevent NHS Crisis Amid Rise in COVID Cases

'We're on the Edge': UK Gov't Urged to Enact 'Plan B' to Prevent NHS Crisis Amid Rise in COVID Cases

Last month, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it clear that if the government's Plan A on encouraging COVID-19 boosters and free flu jabs fails to stop... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T06:05+0000

2021-10-20T06:05+0000

2021-10-20T06:05+0000

boris johnson

national health service (nhs)

vaccination

government

crisis

ministers

uk

coronavirus

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090057926_0:144:3127:1903_1920x0_80_0_0_0545a8579de2ddb43f60544287f76022.jpg

Matthew Taylor, chief executive of the UK's National Health Service Confederation, has urged the government to swiftly roll out Plan B for anti-COVID winter measures to prevent a possible NHS crisis. The call comes as Britain has seen the highest daily coronavirus death toll since March. Plan B envisages that the public would be urged to act more cautiously, mandatory vaccine passports could be used for mass events, and face coverings could be legally mandated in certain settings.He called on ministers to not only announce that they are "moving" to Plan B, "but it should be Plan B plus".According to the NHS Confederation head, "we [the government] should do what's in Plan B in terms of masks […] working from home, but also we should try to achieve the kind of national mobilisation that we achieved in the first and second waves, where the public went out of their way to support and help the health service".Taylor also urged ministers to encourage the public to use the NHS responsibly, as well as look out for neighbours and volunteer or even re-enter the healthcare workforce.The remarks come as Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesperson said that cabinet ministers "obviously keep very close watch on the latest statistics" when asked about the ever-increasing coronavirus cases."We always knew the coming months would be challenging", the spokesperson pointed out, adding, "what we are seeing is case rates, hospitalisations, and deaths still broadly in line with the modelling as set out a few months back now".The comments were echoed by Professor Andrew Hayward, from the UK government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), who described the increase in COVID infections as "concerning" in an interview with the BBC.Britain's COVID Death Toll Rising at Record PaceOn Tuesday, the UK government reported 223 more coronavirus deaths, which is the highest daily-reported figure in seven months. The number of new COVID cases recorded in the latest 24-hour period stood at 43,738.BoJo Rolls Out Winter Anti-COVID Measures In mid-September, Prime Minister Johnson warned that COVID "remains a risk" as he unveiled the government's winter plan for anti-COVID measures, which stipulate imposing Plan B if the NHS comes under "unsustainable pressure" due to the flop of Plan A.Under Plan A, ministers should begin a booster jab programme, encourage the unvaccinated to be inoculated, and offer free flu jabs, among other things.

https://sputniknews.com/20210731/nhs-england-secretly-planned-to-deny-treatment-to-the-elderly-during-severe-flu-pandemic-report-1083498093.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Oleg Burunov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg

boris johnson, national health service (nhs), vaccination, government, crisis, ministers, uk, coronavirus, covid-19