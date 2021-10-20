Registration was successful!
International
UK Health Secretary Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K
UK Health Secretary Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned the rate of COVID-19 infections could hit 100,000 a day — and said some restrictions could return. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T17:16+0000
2021-10-20T17:30+0000
pandemic
britain
great britain
sajid javid
covid-19
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned the rate of COVID-19 infections could hit 100,000 a day — and said some restrictions could return.At his first Downing Street press conference since his appointment in last month's ministerial reshuffle, Javid urged the public to take "little steps" to slow the spread of the virus as the winter approaches.The examples he gave echoed many of the lockdown restrictions that were finally lifted in July, including meeting others outdoor where possible, opening windows when meeting others indoors and wearing face masks in crowded public places.Asked whether “We still think it was the right decision to learn to live with the virus,” Javid said. “Everyone should follow that guidance and think of others around them.”But it said any “plan B” could include making masks mandatory in public buildings agin.Javid said over 4 million of the roughly 15 million most-vulnerable had already had a third jab — which he insisted was not a "booster" — to help prevent immunity from waning.
pandemic, britain, great britain, sajid javid, covid-19

UK Health Secretary Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K

17:16 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 17:30 GMT 20.10.2021)
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a press conference held in Downing Street, London
Britain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a press conference held in Downing Street, London - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned the rate of COVID-19 infections could hit 100,000 a day — and said some restrictions could return.
At his first Downing Street press conference since his appointment in last month's ministerial reshuffle, Javid urged the public to take "little steps" to slow the spread of the virus as the winter approaches.
The examples he gave echoed many of the lockdown restrictions that were finally lifted in July, including meeting others outdoor where possible, opening windows when meeting others indoors and wearing face masks in crowded public places.
Asked whether
“We still think it was the right decision to learn to live with the virus,” Javid said. “Everyone should follow that guidance and think of others around them.”
But it said any “plan B” could include making masks mandatory in public buildings agin.
Javid said over 4 million of the roughly 15 million most-vulnerable had already had a third jab — which he insisted was not a "booster" — to help prevent immunity from waning.
