UK Health Secretary Hints at New Mask Rule, Warns Daily COVID-19 Cases Could Hit 100K
17:16 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 17:30 GMT 20.10.2021)
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLEBritain's Health Secretary Sajid Javid speaks during a press conference held in Downing Street, London
© REUTERS / TOBY MELVILLE
Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned the rate of COVID-19 infections could hit 100,000 a day — and said some restrictions could return.
At his first Downing Street press conference since his appointment in last month's ministerial reshuffle, Javid urged the public to take "little steps" to slow the spread of the virus as the winter approaches.
The examples he gave echoed many of the lockdown restrictions that were finally lifted in July, including meeting others outdoor where possible, opening windows when meeting others indoors and wearing face masks in crowded public places.
Javid: Cases are rising - could get as high as 100,000 a day. We are also seeing greater pressure on NHS 1,000 hospitalisations a day. 'We will do what it takes to make sure this pressure on the NHS is not unsustainable'— Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 20, 2021
Asked whether
“We still think it was the right decision to learn to live with the virus,” Javid said. “Everyone should follow that guidance and think of others around them.”
But it said any “plan B” could include making masks mandatory in public buildings agin.
Sajid Javid says ministers are not launching their Covid Plan B yet - which would see a return to masks, home working and the introduction of vaccine passports.— Kate Ferguson (@kateferguson4) October 20, 2021
But he warns that the government “remains vigilant”
Javid said over 4 million of the roughly 15 million most-vulnerable had already had a third jab — which he insisted was not a "booster" — to help prevent immunity from waning.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid: 'We've reached a milestone of four million top up jabs in England...we've got the jabs, we just need the arms to put them in...not just to save lives, but to keep your freedoms.' pic.twitter.com/uDPalzDE92— GB News (@GBNEWS) October 20, 2021