https://sputniknews.com/20211018/uk-daily-covid-19-cases-almost-50000---but-are-fatalities-also-rising-1090015302.html

UK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?

UK Daily COVID-19 Cases Almost 50,000 - But are Fatalities Also Rising?

Nearly 50 million of the UK's 67 million population have had at least one dose of a vaccine against COVID-19 since the immunisation drive began in December... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T19:04+0000

2021-10-18T19:04+0000

2021-10-18T19:04+0000

britain

great britain

coronavirus

covid-19

boris johnson

pandemic

deaths

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081392117_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a8c93cd8c6f50881d774562802c93d10.jpg

Nearly 50,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the UK in one day — but the death rate is holding steady.The Public Health England (PHE) daily update on Monday showed 49,156 new cases reported that day. That brought the total number of cases in the past seven days to over 309,000 — an average of 44,145 per day — up 16.2 percent on the previous weekThe PHE site's headline figure for deaths from the virus in the past seven days had increased 11.4 percent to an average of 124 per day.But when listed by the actual date of death rather than when they were reported, the number of fatalities was falling gradually, and averaged just over 100 per day.The daily death toll peaked at 1,359 on 19 January during the second wave of the pandemic, when case numbers were roughly the same as now. Since then most precautionary restrictions have been relaxed — despite warnings from opposition parties and some academics.A total of 915 COVID-positive patients were admitted to hospitals around the country on 12 October, the latest day for which full data was published, showing a steady rise. As of 15 October there were 7,097 infected people in hospital, although only 791 of those were ill enough to be put on a ventilator.The number of coronavirus tests carried out was holding steady at just under one million per day since the start of October, unlike in September, when the number of tests, cases, hospitalisations, and deaths rose and then fell in sync with each other.Over 49 million people in the UK have now been vaccinated, out of a total population 0f 67 million, with the jabs recently approved for children aged 12 to 15. Uptake among over-65s, the most vulnerable age group, is around 95 percent.The total death toll since the first case was recorded in the UK in January 2020 is now 138,629, with almost 8.5 million confirmed cases in that time.The response to the pandemic by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government was criticised in a recent report by Parliament's Science and Technology Committee.

https://sputniknews.com/20211018/cases-of-psychosis-on-rise-in-england-amid-covid-pandemic--1090001527.html

elloboferoz More proof that the franken shots do not work.

1

britain

great britain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

britain, great britain, coronavirus, covid-19, boris johnson, pandemic, deaths, uk