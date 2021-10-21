https://sputniknews.com/20211021/hungarys-orban-backs-poland-in-row-with-eu-speaks-against-anti-warsaw-sanctions-1090101206.html

Hungary's Orban Backs Poland in Row With EU, Speaks Against Anti-Warsaw Sanctions

Hungary's Orban Backs Poland in Row With EU, Speaks Against Anti-Warsaw Sanctions

"The primacy of the EU law is not in the treaty at all so the EU has primacy where it has competence, the question is about competencies," Orban said as he was arriving at the European Council meeting.This comes after earlier this month, the Constitutional Court of Poland confirmed the superiority of the constitution of the republic over the legislation of the European Union.

