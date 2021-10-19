Registration was successful!
Poland Eliminates Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, Accepting EU Request
Poland Eliminates Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, Accepting EU Request
Ties between Warsaw and Brussels deteriorated earlier this month after the Polish Constitutional Tribunal stated that two crucial articles in the Treaty on... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
poland
News
europe, poland

Poland Eliminates Supreme Court Disciplinary Chamber, Accepting EU Request

11:34 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 11:41 GMT 19.10.2021)
Ties between Warsaw and Brussels deteriorated earlier this month after the Polish Constitutional Tribunal stated that two crucial articles in the Treaty on European Union were incompatible with the Polish constitution, meaning that the country will be able to press forward with its judiciary reforms, condemned by top European officials.
