Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211021/paris-may-slap-financial-sanctions-on-poland-in-light-of-constitution-primacy-ruling-1090092771.html
France Hints at Possible Financial Sanctions Against Poland Over Controversial Constitutional Reform
France Hints at Possible Financial Sanctions Against Poland Over Controversial Constitutional Reform
PARIS (Sputnik) - France may slap sanctions, including financial ones, on Poland in light of Warsaw's decision on its constitution supremacy over EU... 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-21T07:21+0000
2021-10-21T07:37+0000
france
europe
poland
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_e9787bd510c96e2836761ca1f3ae4563.jpg
"First of all, it is necessary to continue the political dialogue ... But if the dialogue brings no fruit, there may be various sanctions, including financial ones," Beaune said on air of the LCI broadcaster.On 7 October, Poland's constitutional court ruled that its basic national law had primacy over EU legislation in response to criticism of a series of rulings in Warsaw. The move raised concerns within the bloc, while the European Commission launched an investigation into the ruling to decide on further measures. The commission has published a statement saying it would uphold the bloc’s founding principles, namely the primacy of EU law over national law, including constitutional provisions, and the binding nature of all rulings passed by the European Court of Justice. Poland is not the only country that puts its own constitution above the EU. Last year, the German constitutional court ruled that the European Central Bank's public sector asset-purchase programme was partially in violation of the country's basic law.
france
poland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/01/1c/1081909909_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_ebfd8ec57d30202d7aae99db325f16e6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, europe, poland

France Hints at Possible Financial Sanctions Against Poland Over Controversial Constitutional Reform

07:21 GMT 21.10.2021 (Updated: 07:37 GMT 21.10.2021)
© SputnikUrgent
Urgent - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Sputnik
Subscribe
Being updated
PARIS (Sputnik) - France may slap sanctions, including financial ones, on Poland in light of Warsaw's decision on its constitution supremacy over EU regulations, French Secretary of State for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Thursday.
"First of all, it is necessary to continue the political dialogue ... But if the dialogue brings no fruit, there may be various sanctions, including financial ones," Beaune said on air of the LCI broadcaster.
On 7 October, Poland's constitutional court ruled that its basic national law had primacy over EU legislation in response to criticism of a series of rulings in Warsaw. The move raised concerns within the bloc, while the European Commission launched an investigation into the ruling to decide on further measures.
The commission has published a statement saying it would uphold the bloc’s founding principles, namely the primacy of EU law over national law, including constitutional provisions, and the binding nature of all rulings passed by the European Court of Justice.
Poland is not the only country that puts its own constitution above the EU. Last year, the German constitutional court ruled that the European Central Bank's public sector asset-purchase programme was partially in violation of the country's basic law.
102100
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:21 GMTFrance Hints at Possible Financial Sanctions Against Poland Over Controversial Constitutional Reform
07:18 GMTMoscow to React to Ukraine's Possible NATO Entry, Sees It as Dangerous Step, Deputy FM Says
07:08 GMTIndian Air Force Mirage 2000 Crashes in Madhya Pradesh, Pilot Ejects - Videos
06:58 GMTHundreds Leave Church of Finland After Bishop's Urge to Vaxx
06:43 GMTKremlin: Putin's Big Press Conference Planned for December
06:32 GMTUS Anti-War Activist Says Ex-Wife Contacted by FBI Over His Russia, Venezuela Trips
06:30 GMT'We Never Give Up!' Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Message to Fans After Man United's Champions League Win
06:23 GMTIndia Decides to Deploy More Troops in Kashmir Amid Spike in Violence
06:22 GMT'Untruth Unsocial': Indian MP Takes a Swipe at Donald Trump’s Planned Social Media Network
06:19 GMTIndia Hails 'Historic' One Billion Covid Vaccination Milestone in Nine Months
05:59 GMTIran's Nuclear Programme and Peace With The Palestinians Don't Bother Israelis; What Does?
05:54 GMTUK Gov't 'Mulls COVID Plan C' to Keep Economy Open Amid Warning New Daily Cases May Reach 100,000
05:44 GMTPolice Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland
05:37 GMTNorwegian Fertiliser Giant Warns of Famine Due to High Gas Prices in Europe
05:13 GMTNew Coronavirus Variant AY.4.2 Found in Russia, It May Spread, Rospotrebnadzor Watchdog Says
04:45 GMTBoJo's Net Zero Strategy: New Taxes & Insufficient Investments Cast Doubt on Build Back Greener Plan
04:35 GMTIndia Deploys Modern Howitzers in Ladakh Region Bordering China
03:49 GMTRat-Spread Disease Caused by Urine Kills 1, Sickens 2, NYC Health Officials Say
03:41 GMTStolen Halloween?: Major US Candymaker Falls Victim to Hacker Attack That Affected Production
02:58 GMTCoeval of Dinosaurs: 100-Mln-Year-Old Amber Reveals One of the Oldest Crabs Ever Known