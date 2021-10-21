https://sputniknews.com/20211021/paris-may-slap-financial-sanctions-on-poland-in-light-of-constitution-primacy-ruling-1090092771.html

France Hints at Possible Financial Sanctions Against Poland Over Controversial Constitutional Reform

France Hints at Possible Financial Sanctions Against Poland Over Controversial Constitutional Reform

PARIS (Sputnik)

"First of all, it is necessary to continue the political dialogue ... But if the dialogue brings no fruit, there may be various sanctions, including financial ones," Beaune said on air of the LCI broadcaster.On 7 October, Poland's constitutional court ruled that its basic national law had primacy over EU legislation in response to criticism of a series of rulings in Warsaw. The move raised concerns within the bloc, while the European Commission launched an investigation into the ruling to decide on further measures. The commission has published a statement saying it would uphold the bloc’s founding principles, namely the primacy of EU law over national law, including constitutional provisions, and the binding nature of all rulings passed by the European Court of Justice. Poland is not the only country that puts its own constitution above the EU. Last year, the German constitutional court ruled that the European Central Bank's public sector asset-purchase programme was partially in violation of the country's basic law.

