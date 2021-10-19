President of European Commission: Brussels 'Will Not Allow' Poland to Put Bloc's Values 'at Risk'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said Brussels "will not allow" Poland to put EU values "at risk". Addressing lawmakers in Strasbourg, Mrs Leyen said that a recent ruling by Poland's Constitutional Court poses a threat to the bloc's fundamental principles. "The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together", she said.
Charlie McD
Time for Poland to get out of that criminal gang!
2
Plate
"The rule of law is the glue that binds our union together", Von der Leyen said. Well, we never voted for that. In Netherlands and France was by referendum voted against such an Union. Economic Union is OK, but not a political one.
The European Union has been at odds with Poland over Warsaw's decision to introduce changes in the country's judicial system that gave the government more powers over the courts. The bloc deems the move undemocratic, while the governing party Law and Justice says the change was necessary because it reformed the inefficient system.
