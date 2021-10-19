https://sputniknews.com/20211019/erdogans-un-criticism-meant-for-home-consumption-but-others-will-listen-1090049016.html

Erdogan's UN Criticism Meant for Home Consumption But Others Will Listen

The 15-member council is the only UN body that can make legally binding decisions, with five permanent members wielding veto powers — Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States.Erdogan has long argued that the "world is bigger than five." He says the core UN body should be expanded to better represent the global Muslim population, for which he appears to feel responsible, as well as large portions of the world, including Africa, Gareth Jenkins, of the Stockholm-based Institute for Security and Development Policy, believes.Alabarda, an Ankara representative of the Turkish national defense magazine M5, said Erdogan offered African economies a level playing field, in a stark contrast to European "colonizers," whom he accused on Monday of ignoring the continent's calls for change.Birol Baskan, of the Washington-based Middle East Institute, agreed that Erdogan was pursuing global ambitions by painting Turkey as the leader of the Muslim world, but he argued that nationalists within the Muslim world were not likely to rally behind him.Jenkins said to Sputnik that there was a growing gap between Erdogan’s perception of himself as a world leader and how the world saw him.Erdogan’s calls for an expanded UN have gained little traction, Jenkins said, but he too suggested that the president was at least partially motivated by his desire to "halt the seemingly irreversible long-term decline in his popular support by trying to convince Turkish voters that he is able to change the world."That said, the experts agreed that it was time for the UN to change, provided that the core five are ready to relinquish or dilute the power they possess.The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the experts and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

