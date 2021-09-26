https://sputniknews.com/20210926/turkey-wants-us-military-to-leave-syria-iraq-after-afghanistan-withdrawal-erdogan-says-1089427933.html

Turkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says

Turkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says

Turkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq

2021-09-26T16:21+0000

2021-09-26T16:21+0000

2021-09-26T17:18+0000

middle east

iraq

syria

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/01/1083766032_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_672da35a7d9bb32cf7e0c354af28236d.jpg

Turkey wants the US to withdraw its troops from other countries in the region similar to how it pulled out of Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated, responding to a question from CBS News. Erdogan specifically named Syria and Iraq as the two countries where Washington should end its military presence in his view. The Turkish president suggested that such a move would promote peace in the region.When asked by the CBS anchor, whether Erdogan ever raised the issue of a possible withdrawal from Syria with US President Biden, the Turkish president said he never asked POTUS about this when they met in Brussels. Erdogan added that he and Biden mostly focused on Afghanistan in their conversations.The US and other NATO countries withdrew from Afghanistan by the end of August, following Biden's announcement of plans to end the almost 20-year war in the country. Despite being announced months prior, the withdrawal was described by observers as "chaotic" due to the West's shortcomings in evacuating their nationals, as well as Afghan civilians, who once assisted them.American troops are still deployed in Iraq, despite several attempts to pull them out since the start of the US offensive against the country, and in Syria. The US never received a UN Security Council mandate or invitation from Damascus to send its troops to the Arab Republic. The Syrian government calls the presence of American troops on its soil and its involvement in the extraction and export of its natural resources illegal.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/us-considering-scenario-of-de-facto-partition-of-syria-russian-foreign-ministry--1089074632.html

LINDADREW THEY would have to make US leave, ie forced out 5

Willyspit Syria should designate the area as a missile/ bomb testing zone and start destroying the refineries. It's theirs after all. 3

7

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Tim Korso https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg

middle east, iraq, syria