Turkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says
Turkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says
Turkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq
2021-09-26T16:21+0000
2021-09-26T17:18+0000
middle east
iraq
syria
Turkey wants the US to withdraw its troops from other countries in the region similar to how it pulled out of Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated, responding to a question from CBS News. Erdogan specifically named Syria and Iraq as the two countries where Washington should end its military presence in his view. The Turkish president suggested that such a move would promote peace in the region.When asked by the CBS anchor, whether Erdogan ever raised the issue of a possible withdrawal from Syria with US President Biden, the Turkish president said he never asked POTUS about this when they met in Brussels. Erdogan added that he and Biden mostly focused on Afghanistan in their conversations.The US and other NATO countries withdrew from Afghanistan by the end of August, following Biden's announcement of plans to end the almost 20-year war in the country. Despite being announced months prior, the withdrawal was described by observers as "chaotic" due to the West's shortcomings in evacuating their nationals, as well as Afghan civilians, who once assisted them.American troops are still deployed in Iraq, despite several attempts to pull them out since the start of the US offensive against the country, and in Syria. The US never received a UN Security Council mandate or invitation from Damascus to send its troops to the Arab Republic. The Syrian government calls the presence of American troops on its soil and its involvement in the extraction and export of its natural resources illegal.*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
THEY would have to make US leave, ie forced out
Syria should designate the area as a missile/ bomb testing zone and start destroying the refineries. It's theirs after all.
middle east, iraq, syria

Turkey Wants US Military to Leave Syria, Iraq After Afghanistan Withdrawal, Erdogan Says

16:21 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 17:18 GMT 26.09.2021)
© REUTERS / US ARMYU.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021
U.S. Soldiers, assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, prepare to board a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft to leave Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 30, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© REUTERS / US ARMY
Tim Korso
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
American and NATO troops withdrew from Afghanistan by 30 August after US President Joe Biden announced the end of the nearly 20-year war. The withdrawal, however, was marked by chaos as many Afghan civilians who helped the alliance remained abandoned in the country seized by the Taliban*.
Turkey wants the US to withdraw its troops from other countries in the region similar to how it pulled out of Afghanistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stated, responding to a question from CBS News. Erdogan specifically named Syria and Iraq as the two countries where Washington should end its military presence in his view. The Turkish president suggested that such a move would promote peace in the region.
"Of course, if I have the choice I would, I would want them to get out of Syria and Iraq. Just like the way they have withdrawn from Afghanistan. Because if we are going to service peace around the world, it's no longer meaningful to remain in those parts of the world. We can just leave those people, leave those administrations to make up their own minds".
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan delivers a speech following an evaluation meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara on April 5, 2021. - Erdogan on April 5, 2021, accused dozens of retired admirals of eyeing a political coup by attacking his plans for a canal linking the Black Sea to the Mediterranean. Erdogan's fury was directed at a letter published by 104 former admirals over the weekend urging him to abide by the terms of the 1936 Montreux Convention. - Sputnik International
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish President
When asked by the CBS anchor, whether Erdogan ever raised the issue of a possible withdrawal from Syria with US President Biden, the Turkish president said he never asked POTUS about this when they met in Brussels. Erdogan added that he and Biden mostly focused on Afghanistan in their conversations.
The US and other NATO countries withdrew from Afghanistan by the end of August, following Biden's announcement of plans to end the almost 20-year war in the country. Despite being announced months prior, the withdrawal was described by observers as "chaotic" due to the West's shortcomings in evacuating their nationals, as well as Afghan civilians, who once assisted them.
30th Armored Brigade Combat Team - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Presence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says
14 September, 17:13 GMT
American troops are still deployed in Iraq, despite several attempts to pull them out since the start of the US offensive against the country, and in Syria. The US never received a UN Security Council mandate or invitation from Damascus to send its troops to the Arab Republic. The Syrian government calls the presence of American troops on its soil and its involvement in the extraction and export of its natural resources illegal.
*The Taliban is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia and many other countries
1304000
Popular comments
THEY would have to make US leave, ie forced out
LLINDADREW
26 September, 19:23 GMT
Syria should designate the area as a missile/ bomb testing zone and start destroying the refineries. It's theirs after all.
WWillyspit
26 September, 19:38 GMT
