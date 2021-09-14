Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
LIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210914/us-considering-scenario-of-de-facto-partition-of-syria-russian-foreign-ministry--1089074632.html
Presence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says
Presence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned Tuesday that the continued presence of American troops in eastern Syria amounts to a de facto partition... 14.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-14T17:13+0000
2021-09-14T18:22+0000
us
syria
war in syria
sergei ryabkov
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083271953_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_b8289a239e09055fd043c7f93db1fb71.jpg
"One of the main reasons for the instability and continuation of the conflict in Syria is the illegal presence of the United States in the country," Ryabkov told RT Arabic on Tuesday. US troops have been deployed to Syria since late 2015, when then-US President Barack Obama began deploying US Special Forces units to support Kurdish militias fighting Daesh*, although US and allied air forces had been bombing Daesh positions since the year prior. Greater numbers of US troops arrived in subsequent years after Daesh was forced out of Iraq, and US forces in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Governorate began building large facilities for a more permanent presence near the country's primary oil fields.In 2018, then-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US intended to keep troops in eastern Syria until its goals of forcing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power and training a large proxy force of Kurds and other ethnic minorities in the region who were oppressed by Daesh rule. However, he also said the US intended to stay in order to keep Iran's position in Syria weak, a very open-ended mission goal.Roughly 900 US troops remain in Syria, officially serving as advisors to the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces.Ryabkov's comments come hours after Assad traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At their meeting, Putin similarly pointed to the presence of US and Turkish forces in Syria "without your consent" and against international law, which "does not give you the opportunity to make maximum efforts to consolidate the country, in order to move along the path of its restoration at a pace that would be possible if the entire territory was controlled by the legitimate government."Since US President Joe Biden took office in January, he has ordered two sets of airstrikes in eastern Syria, both of which ostensibly attacked Shiite militias the US claimed were responsible for attacking US forces in Iraq. The US has claimed the militias are controlled by Iran - claims both the militias and Tehran have denied.However, Biden also claimed just last month in a bizarre gaffe that the US had no troops in Syria.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), al-Qaeda, and al-Nusra are a terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other states
Provide some serious shit that can challenge the moron’s presence in Syria and prepare the finalization of the jews’ presence in Palestine, which they have no legal claim on. Given the jews’s neverending criminality, including holding hundreds of nukes, the world will soon cooperate to sent the jews to their final resting place (and it won’t be in Palestine)!
0
1
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
Morgan Artyukhina
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/1e/1083271953_512:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_31e829e07ffc3324871cfa0e0744a50f.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, syria, war in syria, sergei ryabkov

Presence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says

17:13 GMT 14.09.2021 (Updated: 18:22 GMT 14.09.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / The National Guard / https://flic.kr/p/2hKJA8B30th Armored Brigade Combat Team
30th Armored Brigade Combat Team - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
CC BY 2.0 / The National Guard / https://flic.kr/p/2hKJA8B
Subscribe
Sputnik News reporter Morgan Artyukhina - Sputnik International
Morgan Artyukhina
All materialsWrite to the author
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned Tuesday that the continued presence of American troops in eastern Syria amounts to a de facto partition of the country.
"One of the main reasons for the instability and continuation of the conflict in Syria is the illegal presence of the United States in the country," Ryabkov told RT Arabic on Tuesday.
"I think that in their arsenal there is a scenario of a de facto partition of Syria. We are against this and are acting in accordance with the existing resolutions of the UN Security Council, which has confirmed the territorial integrity of Syria," he added.
US troops have been deployed to Syria since late 2015, when then-US President Barack Obama began deploying US Special Forces units to support Kurdish militias fighting Daesh*, although US and allied air forces had been bombing Daesh positions since the year prior. Greater numbers of US troops arrived in subsequent years after Daesh was forced out of Iraq, and US forces in Syria's Deir-ez-Zor Governorate began building large facilities for a more permanent presence near the country's primary oil fields.
In 2018, then-US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the US intended to keep troops in eastern Syria until its goals of forcing Syrian President Bashar al-Assad from power and training a large proxy force of Kurds and other ethnic minorities in the region who were oppressed by Daesh rule. However, he also said the US intended to stay in order to keep Iran's position in Syria weak, a very open-ended mission goal.
Roughly 900 US troops remain in Syria, officially serving as advisors to the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Forces.
Iran, unlike the United States, was invited to send forces into Syria by the Syrian government to assist in the fight against Daesh and other terrorist forces allied to al-Qaeda, such as the al-Nusra Front, now known as Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham*. Many of those groups, hailed by Washington as "moderate rebels," also received funding, training, and material support from the United States, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, and Israel, among other states.
Ryabkov's comments come hours after Assad traveled to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin. At their meeting, Putin similarly pointed to the presence of US and Turkish forces in Syria "without your consent" and against international law, which "does not give you the opportunity to make maximum efforts to consolidate the country, in order to move along the path of its restoration at a pace that would be possible if the entire territory was controlled by the legitimate government."
Since US President Joe Biden took office in January, he has ordered two sets of airstrikes in eastern Syria, both of which ostensibly attacked Shiite militias the US claimed were responsible for attacking US forces in Iraq. The US has claimed the militias are controlled by Iran - claims both the militias and Tehran have denied.
However, Biden also claimed just last month in a bizarre gaffe that the US had no troops in Syria.

In late July, as the US was preparing for its final withdrawal from Afghanistan and began pulling back on its presence in Iraq, some also wondered if the US would withdraw from Syria, as well. However, a senior administration official told Politico their mission has "been quite successful, and that's something that we’ll continue.”

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS), al-Qaeda, and al-Nusra are a terrorist organisations outlawed in Russia and many other states
8160002
Discuss
Popular comments
Provide some serious shit that can challenge the moron’s presence in Syria and prepare the finalization of the jews’ presence in Palestine, which they have no legal claim on. Given the jews’s neverending criminality, including holding hundreds of nukes, the world will soon cooperate to sent the jews to their final resting place (and it won’t be in Palestine)!
mmandrake
14 September, 21:09 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
18:09 GMTToxic Compound Spotted on Venus Found in Penguin Dung, Media Says
18:01 GMTCables, Drones, Lipstick on Pigs: Highlights of Blinken’s Congressional Grilling on Afghan Disaster
17:56 GMTAl-Qaeda May Have Capacity to Threaten US From Abroad in 1-2 Years, DIA Director Says
17:37 GMTEx-Manchester United Star's Comments Spark Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo Fan War on Twitter
17:13 GMTPresence of US Troops in Eastern Syria is 'De Facto Partition', Russian Foreign Ministry Says
17:10 GMTRecall Election: Will California Voters Oust Gov. Newsom & Embrace a Black Conservative Candidate?
17:07 GMTLIVE: Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Launches From Baikonur Cosmodrome With 34 UK OneWeb Satellites
16:54 GMTDeep Space Mystery: Unusual Radio Signal Detected Near Centre of Milky Way Baffles Scientists
16:47 GMTChina Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet
16:30 GMTMeet the Best Guard Dog Ever
16:22 GMTIran Plans to Build Another Long-Range Mobile Forward Base, Conduct New Trans-Oceanic Missions
16:07 GMTBlinken: Cable From US Embassy in Kabul Did Not Warn of Govt. Collapse Before US Pullout
15:48 GMTChauvin, Other Ex-Officers Plead Not Guilty to Federal Charges of Violating Floyd’s Rights
15:31 GMTInfamous Cadavers: Peru Wants to Burn Guerrilla Leader's Body to Prevent Creation of Sinister Shrine
15:23 GMTWitness in Benjamin Netanyahu’s Corruption Trial Killed in Plane Crash in Greece: Report
15:02 GMTCricket Commentator Harsha Bhogle Takes a Dig at Team India Over Calling Off England Test Match
14:58 GMTUS Bans Use of Chokeholds, Limits No Knock Entries By Law Enforcement
14:54 GMTBorrell Disagrees With NATO Chief on EU's Strategic Autonomy
14:49 GMTUS Senator Menendez Says May Subpoena Defence Secretary, Others to Testify on Afghanistan
14:44 GMTPSG Star Neymar Reportedly Has 'Ethical Clause' in His Contract, Making Him $7Mln Richer Annually