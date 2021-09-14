https://sputniknews.com/20210914/russian-president-putin-holds-meeting-with-syrian-president-assad-1089049368.html

Russian President Putin Holds Meeting With Syrian President Assad

Russian President Vladimir Putin, at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad, congratulated him on the victory in the presidential election in May, noting that Syrian residents associate the return to normal life with Assad. “I am very glad to welcome you to Moscow again. And first of all I would like to congratulate you on your recent birthday,” Putin said at the beginning of the meeting."And, of course, in a personal format - with a very good result of the presidential elections. The results indicate that people trust you and, despite all the difficulties of previous years and the tragedies of previous years, they still associate the process of recovery and return to a normal life with you," the Russian president said.Hotbeds of terrorism still remain in Syria, Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Syrian counterpart. “Unfortunately, there are still hotbeds of resistance from terrorists who not only control some part of the territory, but also continue to terrorise civilians. Nevertheless, refugees are actively returning to the liberated areas. I saw with my own eyes when I was in Syria at your invitation, as people are actively restoring their homes, actively working to return in the full sense of the word to a peaceful life," Putin said.The joint efforts of Russia and Syria dealt a blow to terrorists; the Syrian government now controls more than 90% of the country's territory, said Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Our joint efforts have liberated the main, overwhelming territory of the Syrian Republic. Terrorists have suffered very serious, significant damage, and the Syrian government, headed by you, controls 90% of the territory," Putin said.Syria and Russia have achieved significant results in the fight against international terrorism, Syrian President Bashar Assad said. "Our two armies, the Russian and the Syrian, have achieved significant results not only in the liberation of the occupied territories seized by militants and in the destruction of terrorism, but also facilitated the return of refugees who were forced to leave their homes, to leave their homeland," Assad said."Considering the fact that international terrorism knows no borders, and spreads like an infection throughout the world, our armies, I can state, have made a huge contribution to protecting all mankind from this evil," Syria's president added.

