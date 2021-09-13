Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20210913/us-reportedly-deploys-45-vehicle-convoy-in-syria-to-reinforce-illegal-bases-in-war-torn-nation-1089042057.html
The US and its allies have reinforced their illegal bases on Syrian territory, with a large convoy of 45 vehicles entering the country via the illegal al-Waleed border crossing and proceeding to the countryside in Hasakah province, Syrian Arab News Agency reported Monday, citing sources on the ground in the village of al-Sweidyia, Hasakah province.The convoy’s deployment comes following a report Saturday that a separate convoy carrying logistical equipment and fuel tankers had entered al-Qamishli, Syria from Iraqi Kurdistan. Last week, another convoy was reported to have crossed through al-Waleed and proceeded to the Koniko and Omar oil and gas fields in Deir ez-Zor – home to much of the nation’s energy wealth.Syrian authorities have repeatedly urged the international community to pressure the United States into ending its illegal operations on Syrian territory. Washington and its local Syrian Kurdish allies control up to 90 percent of Syria’s oil-producing regions, and much of the war-torn nation’s food producing area, depriving the country of energy and food security and plundering these resources by trucking them out of the country to be sold abroad. Last year, Russian military intelligence estimated that the US and its allies were earning as much as $30 million a month from its oil plundering activities.Syrian media regularly report on these smuggling activities. American troops entered eastern Syria in 2017 under the pretext of fighting Daesh (ISIS)*, as Damascus was busy defending territories in the country’s north, west and south from an array of terrorist and rebel groups in a foreign-backed civil war.The US deployment in Syria is illegal under international law, but this has not stopped Washington from its activities, although the Biden administration has so far refrained from its predecessor’s bragging about “taking” and “keeping” the country’s oil. About 900 troops, including Green Beret special forces, are estimated to be present in Syria at the moment. Their presence has helped to prevent Damascus from launching an offensive to retake control of its lost territories, presumably out of fear that the deaths of US troops might prompt Washington to launch a massive military operation against Syria ‘in retaliation’.In recent weeks, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and Washington’s agreement with Baghdad to pull all US combat forces out of Iraq before the end of the year has led to questions whether the Pentagon might remove its uninvited “footprint” from Syria as well. President Donald Trump had previously said publicly that he planned to substantially reduce or even completely withdrawal US troops from Syria. However, late last year, Jim Jeffrey, Trump’s former special representative for Syria, boasted that he and members of his staff deliberately obfuscated and covered up the true size of the US military contingent in the war-torn country, and openly ignored Trump’s musings about pulling out.US officials have not announced any changes to the ‘mission’ in northeast Syria, which it claims is aimed at fighting Daesh remnants and preventing the terrorist group’s resurgence. Syria and its Iranian allies have accused Washington of assisting or even creating Daesh to give the Pentagon the pretext to continue its operations in the Middle East.* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
united states, syria, convoy, illegal, base

18:31 GMT 13.09.2021
Ilya Tsukanov
The US and its allies have reinforced their illegal bases on Syrian territory, with a large convoy of 45 vehicles entering the country via the illegal al-Waleed border crossing and proceeding to the countryside in Hasakah province, Syrian Arab News Agency reported Monday, citing sources on the ground in the village of al-Sweidyia, Hasakah province.
According to SANA’s sources, in addition to its military escorts, the convoy contained trucks carrying mystery large packed boxes, refrigerators, tankers and other trucks. The vehicles were said to have headed for the Khrab al-Jeer airport in Hasakah’s al-Malikiyah region. The US has previously been reported to have a base at Khrab al-Jeer.
The convoy’s deployment comes following a report Saturday that a separate convoy carrying logistical equipment and fuel tankers had entered al-Qamishli, Syria from Iraqi Kurdistan. Last week, another convoy was reported to have crossed through al-Waleed and proceeded to the Koniko and Omar oil and gas fields in Deir ez-Zor – home to much of the nation’s energy wealth.
Syrian authorities have repeatedly urged the international community to pressure the United States into ending its illegal operations on Syrian territory. Washington and its local Syrian Kurdish allies control up to 90 percent of Syria’s oil-producing regions, and much of the war-torn nation’s food producing area, depriving the country of energy and food security and plundering these resources by trucking them out of the country to be sold abroad. Last year, Russian military intelligence estimated that the US and its allies were earning as much as $30 million a month from its oil plundering activities.
Syrian media regularly report on these smuggling activities. American troops entered eastern Syria in 2017 under the pretext of fighting Daesh (ISIS)*, as Damascus was busy defending territories in the country’s north, west and south from an array of terrorist and rebel groups in a foreign-backed civil war.
The US deployment in Syria is illegal under international law, but this has not stopped Washington from its activities, although the Biden administration has so far refrained from its predecessor’s bragging about “taking” and “keeping” the country’s oil. About 900 troops, including Green Beret special forces, are estimated to be present in Syria at the moment. Their presence has helped to prevent Damascus from launching an offensive to retake control of its lost territories, presumably out of fear that the deaths of US troops might prompt Washington to launch a massive military operation against Syria ‘in retaliation’.
In recent weeks, the US withdrawal from Afghanistan and Washington’s agreement with Baghdad to pull all US combat forces out of Iraq before the end of the year has led to questions whether the Pentagon might remove its uninvited “footprint” from Syria as well. President Donald Trump had previously said publicly that he planned to substantially reduce or even completely withdrawal US troops from Syria. However, late last year, Jim Jeffrey, Trump’s former special representative for Syria, boasted that he and members of his staff deliberately obfuscated and covered up the true size of the US military contingent in the war-torn country, and openly ignored Trump’s musings about pulling out.
US officials have not announced any changes to the ‘mission’ in northeast Syria, which it claims is aimed at fighting Daesh remnants and preventing the terrorist group’s resurgence. Syria and its Iranian allies have accused Washington of assisting or even creating Daesh to give the Pentagon the pretext to continue its operations in the Middle East.
* A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.
