Video of Erdogan, Surah From Quran Posted on Trump's Website After Hacking Attack
09:07 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 09:45 GMT 19.10.2021)
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEYFormer U.S. President Donald Trump reacts during his speech during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEY
Those responsible for the hack claim to be hacktivists defacing websites as a mean of getting their voice "heard". The hacker (or hacker group) also identified themselves as "Turkish and Muslim" on another website they had hacked in the past.
One of the subdomains of former US President Donald Trump's website was defaced by a hacker or hacker group, called RootAyyildiz, claiming responsibility. The attackers posted an excerpt from the Surah Al-Hashr from the Quran on the defaced website, as well as a video of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
© Photo : ScreenshotA snapshot from 18 October 2021 showing the hacked "action" subdomain of Donald Trump's website
© Photo : Screenshot
The hacker changed the "action" subdomain of the ex-POTUS' website, where Trump posted calls for his followers to sign petitions or urged them to ask his campaign questions. Right now, this part of Trump's website is down and redirects to the main page. However, the site's archive on the website Wayback Machine suggests that it has been up and down throughout most of September and October.
© Photo : ScreenshotAn earlier snapshot showing the hacked "action" subdomain of Donald Trump's website as of 10 October 2021
© Photo : Screenshot
The earlier snapshots of the "action" subdomain show that hackers defaced the website at some point in October. One of the earlier versions contained only a reference to the Surah Al-Hashr from the Quran, which was later seen in full on Trump's website, saying "this happens when you forget Allah". This earlier version of the hacked subdomain also attributed the attack not only to "RootAyyildiz", but also to "1877 TEAM".