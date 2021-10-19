https://sputniknews.com/20211019/video-of-erdogan-surah-from-quran-posted-on-trumps-website-after-hacking-attack-1090030800.html

Video of Erdogan, Surah From Quran Posted on Trump's Website After Hacking Attack

Video of Erdogan, Surah From Quran Posted on Trump's Website After Hacking Attack

Video of Erdogan, Surah From Quran Posted on Trump's Website After Hacking Attack

One of the subdomains of former US President Donald Trump's website was defaced by a hacker or hacker group, called RootAyyildiz, claiming responsibility. The attackers posted an excerpt from the Surah Al-Hashr from the Quran on the defaced website, as well as a video of Recep Tayyip Erdogan.The hacker changed the "action" subdomain of the ex-POTUS' website, where Trump posted calls for his followers to sign petitions or urged them to ask his campaign questions. Right now, this part of Trump's website is down and redirects to the main page. However, the site's archive on the website Wayback Machine suggests that it has been up and down throughout most of September and October.The earlier snapshots of the "action" subdomain show that hackers defaced the website at some point in October. One of the earlier versions contained only a reference to the Surah Al-Hashr from the Quran, which was later seen in full on Trump's website, saying "this happens when you forget Allah". This earlier version of the hacked subdomain also attributed the attack not only to "RootAyyildiz", but also to "1877 TEAM".

