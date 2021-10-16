https://sputniknews.com/20211016/bill-clinton-to-remain-hospitalized-until-sunday---spokesman-1089977125.html

Bill Clinton to Remain Hospitalized Until Sunday - Spokesman

Bill Clinton to Remain Hospitalized Until Sunday - Spokesman

WASHINGTON, October 17 (Sputnik) - Former US President Bill Clinton will be staying at the hospital to receive further treatment for sepsis until Sunday, his... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-16T22:11+0000

2021-10-16T22:11+0000

2021-10-16T22:11+0000

bill clinton

news

society

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080544239_0:728:2048:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_9e2b315aab315652a0eebc40151253d1.jpg

"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," Urena said in a statement on Saturday.According to the spokesperson, Clinton has thanked everyone who sent him kind wishes and is looking forward to getting home soon.Clinton was hospitalized on Friday with sepsis that is not linked to COVID-19.

https://sputniknews.com/20211016/bill-clinton-staying-in-hospital-overnight-health-trending-in-right-direction---spokesman-1089962480.html

us

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

bill clinton, news, society, us