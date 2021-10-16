Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/bill-clinton-to-remain-hospitalized-until-sunday---spokesman-1089977125.html
Bill Clinton to Remain Hospitalized Until Sunday - Spokesman
Bill Clinton to Remain Hospitalized Until Sunday - Spokesman
WASHINGTON, October 17 (Sputnik) - Former US President Bill Clinton will be staying at the hospital to receive further treatment for sepsis until Sunday, his... 16.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-16T22:11+0000
2021-10-16T22:11+0000
bill clinton
news
society
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080544239_0:728:2048:1880_1920x0_80_0_0_9e2b315aab315652a0eebc40151253d1.jpg
"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," Urena said in a statement on Saturday.According to the spokesperson, Clinton has thanked everyone who sent him kind wishes and is looking forward to getting home soon.Clinton was hospitalized on Friday with sepsis that is not linked to COVID-19.
https://sputniknews.com/20211016/bill-clinton-staying-in-hospital-overnight-health-trending-in-right-direction---spokesman-1089962480.html
us
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/17/1080544239_0:536:2048:2072_1920x0_80_0_0_65abe21d220841dcf8d00ba9c30cfdf1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
bill clinton, news, society, us

Bill Clinton to Remain Hospitalized Until Sunday - Spokesman

22:11 GMT 16.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky / Go to the photo bankFormer US President Bill Clinton before the farewell ceremony for the former Chancellor of Germany, Helmut Kohl, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 01.07.2017.
Former US President Bill Clinton before the farewell ceremony for the former Chancellor of Germany, Helmut Kohl, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 01.07.2017. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Vitvitsky
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON, October 17 (Sputnik) - Former US President Bill Clinton will be staying at the hospital to receive further treatment for sepsis until Sunday, his spokesperson, Angel Urena, said.
"President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the last 24 hours. He will remain overnight at UC Irvine Medical Center to continue to receive IV antibiotics before an expected discharge tomorrow," Urena said in a statement on Saturday.
FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Bill Clinton attends the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York City, New York, U.S., September 25, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.10.2021
Bill Clinton Staying in Hospital Overnight, Health Trending in Right Direction - Spokesman
03:07 GMT
According to the spokesperson, Clinton has thanked everyone who sent him kind wishes and is looking forward to getting home soon.
"He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football," Urena said.
Clinton was hospitalized on Friday with sepsis that is not linked to COVID-19.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:11 GMTBill Clinton to Remain Hospitalized Until Sunday - Spokesman
22:08 GMTTexas Senate Passes Athlete Bill Targeting Trangender Youth
21:37 GMTNew Satellite Images Reportedly Show That Trump's Scotland Golf Course Wrecked a Sand Dune System
20:59 GMTAt Least 10 People Died, 18 Missing in India's Kerala State Due to Bad Weather - Reports
20:10 GMTPablo Escobar’s “Cocaine Hippos” Breeding Out of Control
19:50 GMTIsraeli Army Creates Secret Base to Monitor Iran's Activities - Reports
19:24 GMTMacron Slams 1961 Paris Police Killing of Algerian Protesters as 'Inexcusable' - Office
19:03 GMTTrump Says Results in Arizona County Should Be Decertified Amid Precinct’s 100.6% Ballot Return Rate
19:00 GMTNew Projections for Our Planet's Future Climate Pain 'Earth Alien to Humans'
18:51 GMT'Two-Word Vulgarism': Anti-Biden Graffiti Spotted in POTUS' Home State
18:40 GMTBoJo Reportedly Decried by French Politicians, Diplomats as ‘Populist Incapable of Keeping His Word’
18:13 GMTHardy Helper: New Penis-Attached Sensor May Assist Men in Battling Erectile Issues, Says Media
18:11 GMTVigil in Leigh-on-Sea Following Fatal Attack on MP David Amess
18:11 GMTMoney Printer Go Brrrr: Biden Blasts GOP Over $2 Trln Tax Cut While Pushing $4 Trln+ in New Spending
17:54 GMTUS Reportedly Probing Possible Cases of 'Havana Syndrome' Among Embassy Staff in Bogota
17:20 GMT'Impossible to Say No to Conor': Mourinho Post Photos of Him Drinking Whiskey With McGregor
16:35 GMTEx-Obama Aide Hushes Biden as POTUS Threatens Prosecution for Trump Team Holdouts in 6 January Probe
16:16 GMTNew Accuser Appears: Russian Woman Claims Jeffrey Epstein Used Her for 'Sexual Gratification'
15:56 GMTTexas Constable Deputy Fatally Shot, Two Others Injured During 'Ambush' Outside Nightclub
15:41 GMTNationwide Anti-Fascist Demonstration of Italian Trade Unions Taking Place in Rome - Photo