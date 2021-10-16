Bill Clinton Staying in Hospital Overnight, Health Trending in Right Direction - Spokesman

Urena revealed in a Friday release that the former president is doing well, but that he will ultimately be temporarily extending his stay at the UC Irvine Medical Center.The spokesperson further underscored that Clinton, who was accompanied by his wife - former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is in "excellent spirits" despite having been admitted to the hospital for a blood infection.Clinton was initially hospitalized on Tuesday; however, it was not made public until late Thursday that he had been admitted to the intensive care unit. It has since been reported that Clinton had developed a urinary tract infection that later turned into sepsis.The hospitalization was broken by CNN, which detailed at the time that Clinton fell ill while he was visiting his foundation, with a source informing the outlet at the time that his medical stay was not related to his past heart conditions or COVID-19.It remains unclear when Clinton may officially be discharged from the medical center. US President Joe Biden earlier commented on the development, telling reporters that he suspected the former president would be leaving the hospital "shortly."
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Bill Clinton will be staying overnight in the hospital to receive further treatment for sepsis, although health indicators are trending in the right direction, spokesperson for the former commander-in-chief Angel Urena, said in a statement.
Urena revealed in a Friday release that the former president is doing well, but that he will ultimately be temporarily extending his stay at the UC Irvine Medical Center.
"President Clinton is continuing to receive treatment for an infection at UC Irvine Medical Center," ," Urena said in a Friday tweet. "All health indicators are trending in the right direction… In order to receive further IV antibiotics, he will remain in the hospital overnight."
The spokesperson further underscored that Clinton, who was accompanied by his wife - former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, is in "excellent spirits" despite having been admitted to the hospital for a blood infection.
"[Clinton] is deeply grateful for the outstanding care he is receiving and the well wishes that people have sent from across America and around the world," he added.
Clinton was initially hospitalized on Tuesday; however, it was not made public until late Thursday that he had been admitted to the intensive care unit. It has since been reported that Clinton had developed a urinary tract infection that later turned into sepsis.
The hospitalization was broken by CNN, which detailed at the time that Clinton fell ill while he was visiting his foundation, with a source informing the outlet at the time that his medical stay was not related to his past heart conditions or COVID-19.
It remains unclear when Clinton may officially be discharged from the medical center. US President Joe Biden earlier commented on the development, telling reporters that he suspected the former president would be leaving the hospital "shortly."