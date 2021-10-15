Former US President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized after contracting a suspected blood infection, insiders aware of the situation revealed late Thursday.The former commander-in-chief is said to have been admitted to the UCI Medical Center on Tuesday after reportedly informing close confidantes that he was not feeling well. Angel Urena, spokesperson for Clinton, issued a statement via Twitter confirming the development and revealing that he was admitted to "receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection."A separate statement issued by Urena that included remarks from attending physicians Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack detailed that Clinton was "admitted for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids.""He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," the joint release added.CNN subsequently reported that the incident took place while Clinton was in California making a visit to his foundation. The outlet further reported that his condition was not related to his past heart condition.Although Clinton has been placed placed in an intensive care unit, he is not on a breathing machine. It remains unclear how the former president contacted the infection.Sources informed CNN that Clinton could be out by Friday at the earliest.
vot tak
You mean he wasn't poisoned with novichuk? How will the israeloamericans blame Russia?
1
Hess
Shameful. He remains Not indicted criminal despite killing more that 600,000 Iraqi infants and children.
The former president began his political career as an attorney general before then going on to become the governor of Arkansas and then ultimately serving as commander-in-chief. His time in office, from 1993 to 2001, was riddled with controversy, none more so than the sex scandal that involved then 22-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky.
Former US President Bill Clinton has been hospitalized after contracting a suspected blood infection, insiders aware of the situation revealed late Thursday.
The former commander-in-chief is said to have been admitted to the UCI Medical Center on Tuesday after reportedly informing close confidantes that he was not feeling well.
Angel Urena, spokesperson for Clinton, issued a statement via Twitter confirming the development and revealing that he was admitted to "receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection."
"He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care," he continued.
A separate statement issued by Urena that included remarks from attending physicians Drs. Alpesh Amin and Lisa Bardack detailed that Clinton was "admitted for close monitoring and administered IV antibiotics and fluids."
"He remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring. After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well," the joint release added.
CNN subsequently reported that the incident took place while Clinton was in California making a visit to his foundation. The outlet further reported that his condition was not related to his past heart condition.
Although Clinton has been placed placed in an intensive care unit, he is not on a breathing machine. It remains unclear how the former president contacted the infection.
Sources informed CNN that Clinton could be out by Friday at the earliest.