https://sputniknews.com/20211015/imf-warns-pandemics-continued-grip-could-widen-gap-in-rich-poor-nations-recovery-1089957738.html

IMF Warns Pandemic’s ‘Continued Grip’ Could Widen Gap in Rich, Poor Nations’ Recovery

IMF Warns Pandemic’s ‘Continued Grip’ Could Widen Gap in Rich, Poor Nations’ Recovery

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), a Washington, DC-based international bank, projected a grim future global economic trajectory, warning that persistence... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T20:45+0000

2021-10-15T20:45+0000

2021-10-15T20:43+0000

international monetary fund

world health organization (who)

economic recovery

vaccines

covid-19

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0f/1089957567_0:0:3247:1827_1920x0_80_0_0_716646d42d006a295f950b521039edd0.jpg

Speaking Tuesday at a press briefing on the world economic outlook, IMF Chief Economist Gina Gopinath laid out some of the major problems facing the global economy, including reaffirming the bank’s projection that global growth in 2022 will be about 20% slower than in 2021 due to the ““continued grip of the pandemic on global society.”The IMF slightly revised its projected growth for this year downward by 0.1% to 5.9%, but also said that next year’s growth is still projected to be just 4.9%.However, she also noted it included “more difficult near‑term prospects” for richer nations as well, driven in part by supply disruptions like those presently rocking the United States.‘The Great Vaccine Divide’Gopinath warned of a “dangerous divergence in economic prospects” between rich and poor countries, noting that in the next year, the world’s richest countries, which the IMF calls the “advanced economy group,” are expected to return to their pre-pandemic trend path and exceed it by 0.9% in 2024. By contrast, for middle-income and poor nations - with the important exception of China - aggregate output is expected to be 5.5% below their pre-pandemic forecast even by 2024, which the chief economist noted would result “in a larger setback to improvements in their living standards.”Gopinath said accomplishing this goal would require high-income countries to follow through on their pledges to donate vaccines to both other governments and to the World Health Organization’s (WHO) COVAX program, to close a $20 billion funding gap for testing, therapeutics, and genomic surveillance that tracks new variants of SARS-CoV-2. She also notably said rich nations must “remove trade restrictions on the flow of vaccines and their inputs.”IMF Withheld COVID Relief LoansIronically, the IMF itself has stood directly in the way of this by withholding a $5 billion loan for Venezuela via the bank’s Rapid Financing Instrument, a special mechanism for distributing COVID-19-related relief funds, for 18 months. The DC-based IMF has claimed there is “no clarity” on international recognition of the Venezuelan government, because roughly 50 western and Latin American nations have continued to recognize former opposition lawmaker Juan Guaido as the country’s interim president.Guaido, who has no domestic support in Venezuela and never ran for president, has enjoyed US backing since 2019, when he declared himself the country’s rightful ruler and denounced Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro as illegitimate, immediately receiving US backing for his coup.The US similarly blocked a $5 billion IMF loan for Iran, which it has also targeted with “maximum pressure” sanctions, despite Iran being the second country to experience a major COVID-19 outbreak after China and being extremely hard-hit by the virus.‘Ignoring a Whole Continent’Gopinath’s words were echoed by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday, who issued a fresh denunciation of COVID-19 booster shots. While the WHO has recommended third booster shots for immunocompromised people, the global health agency has said they should largely wait until most of the globe has gotten its regular vaccinations first.Tedros told CNN that western nations giving out third “booster” shots to residents - intended to fortify their immunization against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 - while other nations haven’t even given their populations the regular vaccine schedule is "immoral, unfair and unjust and it has to stop.”Tedros was speaking of Africa, where about 7% of the population has gotten at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.By contrast, about 50% of residents on every other populated continent have gotten at least one shot, while up to 86% of UK residents have received both shots. In the US, that number is 56.8%, notably dragging behind most of the industrialized world. This includes the much poorer People’s Republic of China, which has fully vaccinated 80% of its massive 1.4 billion-strong population, which is about 17% of humanity.In the US, where the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved last month, about 2.8% of the population has been given a third shot. Pfizer has banked much of its future profits on the sales of COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as the virus becomes endemic, and its CEO, Albert Bourla, has pushed annual booster shots of the vaccine as the United States’ only path back to “normal life.”

daniel walmper I have chronic Hepatitis B which lead to Liver cirrhosis I was told there was no cure and was recommended to use lamivudine medication which was not a complete cure for the virus and leads to Hair loss and kidney problem. I came across Doctor Ahmed Ads on this blog site with a series of testimonies from his previous patients who have been cured from Hepatitis B, Erectile Dysfunction, Kidney diseases e t c .. I placed an order for his product which I received at my address via DHL - service within 4 days, and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days. The first week I discovered a huge difference in my health, and when I went for another test my result was negative with no trace of the virus on my blood. I recommend Dr. Ahmed to anyone with Kidney Stone, Breast Cancer, Liver Cirrhosis, Heart Disease, fibrosis, herpes virus, erectile dysfunction, prostate cancer, low sperm, lung cancer. Information; E-mail; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com WhatsApp +14436204203

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Morgan Artyukhina https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/17/1082703728_0:0:800:800_100x100_80_0_0_0b6ce8daa7411284d60c8a0b6d84186d.jpg

international monetary fund, world health organization (who), economic recovery, vaccines, covid-19