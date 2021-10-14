https://sputniknews.com/20211014/emptyshelvesjoe-new-hashtag-takes-twitter-by-storm-amid-supply-chain-crisis-in-united-states-1089931255.html

#EmptyShelvesJoe: New Hashtag Takes Twitter By Storm Amid Supply Chain Crisis in United States

While some social media users slammed Biden using the new hashtag, others argued that the current POTUS isn't to blame for the situation at hand.

As the US government strives to deal with the “supply chain nightmare” that has already “led to shortages of some goods” and “higher prices for consumers,” as CNN puts it, a number of social media users went on to slam US President Joe Biden over the situation at hand.A new hashtag – #EmptyShelvesJoe – is trending on Twitter as people voice their criticism of Biden, with right-wing activist and correspondent Jack Posobiec boasting that said hashtag “hit the number 1 trend nationwide amid Biden's supply chain crisis.”There are also those, however, who argue that Biden isn’t the one to blame for the current problems.

