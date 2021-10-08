https://sputniknews.com/20211008/crimes-against-humanity-venezuelas-vp-says-us-blocked-5-billion-covid-19-loan-from-imf-1089755636.html

‘Crimes Against Humanity’: Venezuela’s VP Says US ‘Blocked’ $5 Billion COVID-19 Loan from IMF

After the International Monetary Fund (IMF) withheld a $5 billion loan from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, the country’s vice president has slammed the... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

"The International Monetary Fund refuses to give our people the $ 5 billion that correspond to our country to fight the pandemic. The reason: the express veto of the United States against Venezuela," Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said Wednesday in a teleconference speech to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD)."We have been the target of more than 430 unilateral coercive measures that have blocked our foreign and private trade, against all legal principles of sovereign immunity," she said, noting the sanctions had cost the country’s oil sector, the backbone of its export economy, $63 billion. This, she noted, amounted to "a drastic 99 percent reduction in revenue.”The United States is the largest shareholder in the IMF, a neoliberal international lender established after World War II for the purpose of restructuring the international monetary system that had been wrecked by years of depression and war.The US State Department responded on Thursday, telling Reuters that only governments recognized by the IMF could receive loans from it.Two Years of Blocked FundsIn January 2019, the US backed an attempted coup by Juan Guaido, an opposition politician who, at the time, was head of Venezuela’s National Assembly, a body disempowered by the country’s Constituent Assembly after its conduct was declared unconstitutional. Guaido decried Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s reelection victory the year prior as illegitimate and declared himself the country’s interim leader. While some 50 Western and US-aligned states backed Guaido’s putsch, his small movement withered into political irrelevance.In April of that year, however, the IMF effectively sided with Guaido by declaring it wouldn’t engage with any Veneuzelan authorities until the question of the country’s government had been settled.When the COVID-19 pandemic came the following year, Caracas sought $5 billion via the IMF’s Rapid Financing Instrument (RFI), a special mechanism for distributing COVID-19-related relief funds, the bank again refused the loan, saying there was "no clarity" on international recognition of the country's government. It has maintained this policy until the present.In August 2021, the IMF did actually approve a $5 billion RFI payout to Venezuela, but withheld the actual money, again citing a supposed dispute in the country’s governance, despite the fact that Guaido has neither institutional nor political power, having lost his legislative seat, and exists as a “government” only on paper in Washington, DC.However, Venezuela has encountered more problems as well. In June, Maduro accused UBS of holding up several payments to the World Health Organization intended to get the country COVID-19 vaccines via the COVAX program. The first vaccine shipments from COVAX only arrived last month.‘The Pandemic Does Not Adhere to Borders’US sanctions have killed tens of thousands of Venezuelans since 2015, when then-US President Barack Obama declared the country an “unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States.” They have created shortages of fuel, medicine, food, and other goods that have helped drive hyperinflation and create the dire conditions that are then denounced by Western non-governmental organizations as failures of the Venezuelan government.In February, several progressive US lawmakers urged the new Biden administration to drop its sanctions against Venezuela in order to allow the country to effectively fight its COVID-19 outbreak.Just days later, Alena Douhan, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures on the enjoyment of human rights, similarly said US sanctions were “not justified.” She noted that “existing humanitarian exemptions are ineffective and insufficient,” and that the structure of US sanctions encourages “over-compliance,” a euphemism for illegal overreach.

