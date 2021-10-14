https://sputniknews.com/20211014/sure-yeah-netizens-smirk-as-bond-star-says-he-visits-gay-bars-to-avoid-hetero-dck-swinging-1089925571.html

'Sure, Yeah': Netizens Smirk as Bond Star Says He Visits Gay Bars to Avoid 'Hetero D*ck-Swinging'

Daniel Craig, who has portrayed James Bond in five films, is known for his very own brand of sarcasm that makes it difficult to tell whether he's joking or...

Daniel Craig has revealed he likes to frequent gay bars to avoid the “aggressive d*ck swinging” that one typically encounters at straight venues.The 53-year-old, who is married to Hollywood star, Rachel Weisz, said that when he was young, spending a night out at gay bars allowed him to avoid “being in a punch-up”, which he said happened “quite a lot” in venues for straigh people. Craig added that back in the days when he was single, it was also a good way to meet women. The English actor who won international fame playing James Bond in the eponymous film series, beginning with Casino Royale (2006), and in four more blockbusters up until No Time to Die (2021) recalled how he and the podcast’s host, his long-time friend Bruce Bozzi, were photographed hugging outside a gay bar in Venice Beach, California, in 2010. While the incident had triggered speculation about Craig’s sexuality, the actor himself laughingly dismissed the insinuations. Craig recently added fuel to the fire of speculations after he told Stephen Colbert that he kissed all of his leading male co-stars, which he believes “helps break the ice.” Rami Malek, who took on the role of a James Bond supervillain in No Time to Die, had earlier mentioned in an appearance on The Late Show in 2019 that he had enjoyed a lip-lock moment with Craig. Twitter users zeroed in on the candid admissions made by “007”, with some saying that they similarly frequented such venues because of the “fewer fights”. However, others on social media had more than a few sarcastic comments about his “proclivities”.

