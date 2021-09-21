https://sputniknews.com/20210921/daniel-craig-to-exit-james-bond-role-says-next-007-shouldnt-be-a-woman-1089268252.html

Daniel Craig to Exit James Bond Role, Says Next 007 Shouldn't Be a Woman

Daniel Craig to Exit James Bond Role, Says Next 007 Shouldn't Be a Woman

Daniel Craig, who has played James Bond for longer than any other actor, says his successor as 007 should not be a woman. In an interview with the Radio Times, Craig said: “Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” Craig said the character of James Bond, as written by Ian Fleming in his novels, was a man and it was not right for the role to be rewritten in order for a woman to play it. "There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour,” he added. The latest 007 movie, No Time To Die, premieres in London next week but there has been feverish speculation about who will replace Craig in the role for the 26th Bond film. Among the betting favourites are Tom Hardy, James Norton, Luke Evans and Regé-Jean Page.The speculation that the next iteration might be female followed on from the casting of Jodie Whittaker as Doctor Who, the first woman to play that role. But in a 2020 interview with Variety, the franchise’s producer Barbara Broccoli said: “James Bond can be of any colour, but he is male.”In No Time To Die, Craig stars along with Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris as his sidekick Moneypenny. The premier takes place at London's Royal Albert Hall on 28 September. The film was originally set for release in April 2020 but was delayed several times as the pandemic closed cinemas and the producers feared they would lose money. The last Bond film, Spectre, grossed US$880 million worldwide.

