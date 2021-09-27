Registration was successful!
'James Bond is Male Character!’ No Time to Die Producer Dispels Rumour of 'Black Woman' as Next 007
James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli is adamant that the role of Britain’s legendary secret agent should be played by a man, and only a man. Broccoli, whose company is key in hiring the cast for the franchise, said that she doesn’t think that creators should take “a male character and have a woman portray him,” despite rumours that the series could take a pro-feminist turn.The producer added that Craig’s replacement won’t be discussed until 2022.Lashana Lynch, whose character Naomi steps into 007's shoes while Bond enjoys his retirement in the new "No Time to Die" movie, was rumoured to be one of the possible successors to Craig – but fans now don’t believe this is likely following Broccoli’s comments.Craig himself told Radio Times last week that he thinks Bond should remain a man."Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page, "Superman" Henry Cavill, the Marvel Universe’s Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy are all being earmarked for the role.
14:55 GMT 27.09.2021
© REUTERS / Ginnette RiquelmeActor Daniel Craig poses for photographers on the red carpet at the Mexican premiere of the new James Bond 007 film "Spectre" in Mexico City, November 2, 2015
Aleksandra Serebriakova - Sputnik International
Aleksandra Serebriakova
Moscow-based Sputnik correspondent specializing in foreign affairs.
All materialsWrite to the author
With Daniel Craig soon relinquishing his James Bond role, which he has held for 15 years since "Casino Royale," speculation about who the next 007 will be is rife. Some suggest it may be a woman of colour.
James Bond franchise producer Barbara Broccoli is adamant that the role of Britain’s legendary secret agent should be played by a man, and only a man.
“James Bond is a male character. I hope that there will be many, many films made with women, for women, by women, about women,” the head of Eon Productions told the PA news agency.
Broccoli, whose company is key in hiring the cast for the franchise, said that she doesn’t think that creators should take “a male character and have a woman portray him,” despite rumours that the series could take a pro-feminist turn.
The producer added that Craig’s replacement won’t be discussed until 2022.
“I'm sort of in denial, I would love for Daniel to continue forever,” Broccoli said. “So I'm not thinking about [his replacement]. That's something Michael and I will discuss next year.”
Lashana Lynch, whose character Naomi steps into 007's shoes while Bond enjoys his retirement in the new "No Time to Die" movie, was rumoured to be one of the possible successors to Craig – but fans now don’t believe this is likely following Broccoli’s comments.
Craig himself told Radio Times last week that he thinks Bond should remain a man.
“There should simply be better parts for women and actors of colour. Why should a woman play James Bond when there should be a part just as good as James Bond, but for a woman?” the 53-year-old actor said.
"Bridgerton" star Regé-Jean Page, "Superman" Henry Cavill, the Marvel Universe’s Idris Elba, and Tom Hardy are all being earmarked for the role.
