'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Original in History, With Over 111 Mln Views in 27 Days

South Korean hit thriller series ‘Squid Game’ has officially become Netflix’s biggest original show launch, crossing 111 million views in 27 days, the streaming service said on Wednesday. The nine-episode thriller, released on 17 September, has become a sensation worldwide as it’s the first Netflix series to surpass the 100-million mark in the first four weeks. Owing to the fact that the series offers subtitles and dubs in more than 30 languages on Netflix, it has given a push to the series to have a broader reach in the over-the-top (OTT) viewership market, making it hit number one on Netflix's daily “Top 10” lists in 90 countries after its debut. Its popularity has also sparked several meme fests, a rise in Squid Game merchandise for Halloween, and more.Netflix has also teamed up with the multinational retail chain Walmart to sell Squid Game, along with other hit shows and movies including 'The Witcher' and 'Stranger Things'.'Squid Game' has reportedly taken over China with illegal streams and merchandise sales as well. "Our assessment is that Squid Game, which is gaining global popularity, is being illegally distributed on around 60 sites in China," Jang Ha-sung, South Korea's ambassador to China reportedly said, as he demanded strict action against rising illegal streaming and piracy.Directed by filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series revolves around cash-strapped contestants who play children’s games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million).The series stars actors Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Young-soo, Lee Yoo-mi and Gong Yoo, among many others.

