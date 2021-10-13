'Squid Game' Becomes Netflix’s Biggest Original in History, With Over 111 Mln Views in 27 Days
© AFP 2021 / NetflixThis handout image Courtesy of Netflix shows a scene of South Korea's "Squid Game" Season one. - A dystopian vision of a polarised society, Netflix smash hit "Squid Game" blends a tight plot, social allegory and uncompromising violence to create the latest South Korean cultural phenomenon to go global
Before ‘Squid Game’, the UK costume drama ‘Bridgerton’ was Netflix's most-watched original series, streamed by 82 million accounts in its first 28 days. Among non-English-language original hits, ‘Squid Game’ has surpassed mystery thriller ‘Lupin’, which garnered 76 million viewers in the first 28 days after its release in January.
South Korean hit thriller series ‘Squid Game’ has officially become Netflix’s biggest original show launch, crossing 111 million views in 27 days, the streaming service said on Wednesday.
The nine-episode thriller, released on 17 September, has become a sensation worldwide as it’s the first Netflix series to surpass the 100-million mark in the first four weeks.
Owing to the fact that the series offers subtitles and dubs in more than 30 languages on Netflix, it has given a push to the series to have a broader reach in the over-the-top (OTT) viewership market, making it hit number one on Netflix's daily “Top 10” lists in 90 countries after its debut.
Squid Game has officially reached 111 million fans — making it our biggest series launch ever! pic.twitter.com/SW3FJ42Qsn— Netflix (@netflix) October 12, 2021
Its popularity has also sparked several meme fests, a rise in Squid Game merchandise for Halloween, and more.
Netflix has also teamed up with the multinational retail chain Walmart to sell Squid Game, along with other hit shows and movies including 'The Witcher' and 'Stranger Things'.
VIDEO: The Korean Cultural Center (KCC) in Abu Dhabi holds an event where participants can join a bloodless, real-life version of the @netflix smash hit #SquidGame pic.twitter.com/gfQW5mlxLE— AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 13, 2021
'Squid Game' has reportedly taken over China with illegal streams and merchandise sales as well.
"Our assessment is that Squid Game, which is gaining global popularity, is being illegally distributed on around 60 sites in China," Jang Ha-sung, South Korea's ambassador to China reportedly said, as he demanded strict action against rising illegal streaming and piracy.
The @netflix Hub is coming to Walmart! That means you can shop Walmart to bring your favorite Netflix stories home with exciting merch and new experiences. So, grab the popcorn 🍿 and claim your spot on the couch – it’s time to take TV up a notch. https://t.co/MEHxN99yuE pic.twitter.com/ejfUsI5ju0— Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) October 11, 2021
Directed by filmmaker Hwang Dong-hyuk, the series revolves around cash-strapped contestants who play children’s games with deadly consequences in a bid to win 45.6 billion won ($38 million).
The series stars actors Lee Jung-jae, Jung Ho-yeon, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-joon, Kim Joo-ryoung, Heo Sung-tae, Oh Young-soo, Lee Yoo-mi and Gong Yoo, among many others.