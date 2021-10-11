https://sputniknews.com/20211011/greenpeace-uk-blocks-downing-street-to-urge-johnson-to-stop-oil-drilling-off-scotland---photo-video-1089839381.html

Greenpeace UK Blocks Downing Street to Urge Johnson to Stop Oil Drilling Off Scotland - Photo, Video

LONDON (Sputnik) – Members of environmental group Greenpeace UK blocked the road outside the official residence of Prime Minister Boris Johnson at number 10...

Images posted by the movement on social media showed dozens of protesters chained to barrels outside the gates of Johnson's residence in Whitehall, where they also unveiled a twelve-foot statue of the Conservative leader covered in oil.Greenpeace UK, which urged the public to tweet to the prime minister, who is reportedly on holiday in Spain, and call on him to reject the Cambo drilling permit, claimed that the government´s over-reliance on fossil fuels is leaving people vulnerable.Later on, the London Metropolitan Police confirmed on Twitter that seven people had been arrested following the protest outside Downing Street on suspicion of obstructing a highway and that the barrels had been removed.On Thursday, Greenpeace UK lost its legal challenge to have the government's decision to allow British Petroleum to drill for oil at another field in the North Sea revoked.

