Hit Netflix Show Squid Game Inspires Peak Interest in Korean Language

New data shows a roughly 40% growth in new learners studying Korean compared to last year, which could be linked to the rising popularity of "Squid Game".The language learning app, Duolingo, recorded a "pretty steep spike" of new learners in the US studying Korean in September, compared to 2020 figures. The South Korean survival drama television series streaming on Netflix, tells the story of cash-strapped players taking part in children's games in a bid to win a $45.6 billion cash prize but on one condition that if you lose – you die.A reported 76% rise in new users choosing to learn Korean, has been recorded by Duolingo in the UK.A wave of Korean culture has swept the world, with interest in South Korean pop culture soaring following the success of the boy band BTS and the popularity of Korean films, including the Oscar-winning flick "Parasite".
