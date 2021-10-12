https://sputniknews.com/20211012/trumps-2016-election-win-prompted-development-of-netflixs-squid-game-creator-reveals-1089874031.html

Trump's 2016 Election Win Prompted Development of Netflix's 'Squid Game', Creator Reveals

The creator of Netflix's pervasive new series “Squid Game” recently revealed that the financial crisis of the past decade and the rise of former US President... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International

South Korean film director and screenwriter Hwang Dong Hyuk first conceived ideas for the hit Netflix series in 2008 during the global financial crisis, but it wasn’t until tech giants brought a new era in the development of capitalism and the Trump presidency dominating the following 10 years that the creator believed the show’s premise would resonate with an audience.The Korean-language drama revolves around a group of 456 people from different walks of life facing massive debts who willingly compete in a series of six children’s games in an attempt to win a $40 million cash prize.However, the players soon discover that the consequences for losing any of these games are lethal, with each death adding a whopping cash amount to the grand prize. In addition to its violence and suspenseful drama, the show is a commentary on capitalism and economic disparity between the ultra-rich and the poor.Ultimately, it wasn’t until he noticed the heated 2016 election cycle, and the rise of the Trump presidency that he felt compelled to release "Squid Game."In the show, the VIP characters are masked members of the rich elite who spectate the games and bet on the outcome."The concept itself was not realistic at the time 10 years ago. It was too bizarre and people thought it wouldn't be a money-making film, also because it was violent and there would be some issue with ratings and the target audience would shrink," Hwang reportedly said. "But 10 years had passed and for Netflix, their distribution system is different from films... they have less restrictions, so I could go about my own way of making this film and I felt less pressure about these issues."Released in the US on September 17, the Netflix show became an international hit and was at “No. 1 by its fourth day of availability on September 21," according to Variety.

