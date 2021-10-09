Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
Dollar banknotes - Sputnik International, 1920
Pandora Papers
The Pandora Papers is the biggest trove of leaked offshore data, comprising 11.9 million files "exposing" the alleged secret wealth and dealings of the world's richest and most powerful. The documents were released by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/congress-scrambles-to-boost-scrutiny-after-us-named-main-offshore-heaven-in-pandora-papers-1089799114.html
Congress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
Congress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
Congress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
2021-10-09T19:36+0000
2021-10-09T19:36+0000
pandora papers
business
us
offshore
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654065_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6a1e7da6e84c88d5ab1869d81c16fac6.jpg
The Pandora Papers revealed that the British Virgin Islands and Panama are not the only places favoured by those seeking to move their assets offshore – as it turns out, some US states have also become attractive "onshore offshores", including for foreign politicians.The millions of documents processed and verified by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) showed that at least 200 trusts were created in the US to hold assets for foreign investors without proper background checks on the legality of their income. While such checks are vigorously carried out by banks when foreign investors try to wire the money to them, lawyers, real estate agents and accounting firms are not obligated to do that – at least in some states.The Pandora Papers showed that South Dakota was the absolute leader among the states when it comes to being an "offshore" for foreign money – 81 trusts were found only in those leaks that the ICIJ had in its hands. 37 and 35 such trusts were found in Florida and Delaware, while a total of 38 was found in Texas and Nevada.These trusts were used to store money coming from the Caribbean, Europe and other places, with the real beneficiaries often being hidden from the view of the public or the authorities. Some of them were foreign officials, politicians and in one case - King Abdullah II of Jordan. The latter bought 14 properties in the US via offshore companies with at least one of them using a nominee director to hide the real beneficiary. The office of the king said it had been done partially for security purposes.The ICIJ investigation identified 35 global leaders and over 330 politicians and officials who thought to conceal their money in offshores. The investigators noted, however, that the sheer fact of someone using an offshore does not prove they were evading taxes. The offshores also allow people to hide their true wealth from the prying eyes of the public for personal comfort and not out of malign intentions.Lawmakers Call to End Domestic Offshore EnablersThe revelation that US laws have allowed the country to become a new offshore haven has prompted Congress to start developing legislation that would either change the situation or at least ensure that only "clean" money is invested in the country this way. The lawmakers called for ending the practice of financial "enablers" in the country, where professionals in under-regulated areas could help foreigners to hide their assets without any accountability.The proposed legislation suggests mandating that due diligence be carried out for certain "middlemen" who can help create a limited liability company – akin to those often used in offshore tax evasion schemes. The principle is proposed to be enacted and enforced by the US Treasury by the end of 2023. It would namely require lawyers to carry out due diligence of their clients' income in scenarios where they help them create a company to manage their US assets, such as real estate.
https://sputniknews.com/20211004/jordanian-kings-office-confirms-information-shared-in-pandora-papers-1089644171.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
Tim Korso
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/02/1080648312_311:168:1773:1631_100x100_80_0_0_5eb98a42f89fd860368dcd2ae2d9e403.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/04/1089654065_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_2f2087fd28fccf29de5c841785b2464c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
business, us, offshore

Congress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers

19:36 GMT 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCEThis photograph illustration shows hands typing on a keyboard in front of the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021
This photograph illustration shows hands typing on a keyboard in front of the logo of Pandora Papers, in Lavau-sur-Loire, western France, on October 4, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / LOIC VENANCE
Subscribe
Tim Korso - Sputnik International
Tim Korso
All materialsWrite to the author
The release of the results of a new investigation carried out by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) had an effect comparable to the publication of the Panama Papers. Several countries have already launched investigations into suspected tax evasion by their citizens.
The Pandora Papers revealed that the British Virgin Islands and Panama are not the only places favoured by those seeking to move their assets offshore – as it turns out, some US states have also become attractive "onshore offshores", including for foreign politicians.
The millions of documents processed and verified by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) showed that at least 200 trusts were created in the US to hold assets for foreign investors without proper background checks on the legality of their income. While such checks are vigorously carried out by banks when foreign investors try to wire the money to them, lawyers, real estate agents and accounting firms are not obligated to do that – at least in some states.
The Pandora Papers showed that South Dakota was the absolute leader among the states when it comes to being an "offshore" for foreign money – 81 trusts were found only in those leaks that the ICIJ had in its hands. 37 and 35 such trusts were found in Florida and Delaware, while a total of 38 was found in Texas and Nevada.
These trusts were used to store money coming from the Caribbean, Europe and other places, with the real beneficiaries often being hidden from the view of the public or the authorities. Some of them were foreign officials, politicians and in one case - King Abdullah II of Jordan. The latter bought 14 properties in the US via offshore companies with at least one of them using a nominee director to hide the real beneficiary. The office of the king said it had been done partially for security purposes.
Jordanian King Abdullah II delivers a speech at the parliament (file) - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.10.2021
Pandora Papers
Jordanian King's Office Confirms Information Shared in Pandora Papers
4 October, 09:26 GMT
The ICIJ investigation identified 35 global leaders and over 330 politicians and officials who thought to conceal their money in offshores. The investigators noted, however, that the sheer fact of someone using an offshore does not prove they were evading taxes. The offshores also allow people to hide their true wealth from the prying eyes of the public for personal comfort and not out of malign intentions.

Lawmakers Call to End Domestic Offshore Enablers

The revelation that US laws have allowed the country to become a new offshore haven has prompted Congress to start developing legislation that would either change the situation or at least ensure that only "clean" money is invested in the country this way. The lawmakers called for ending the practice of financial "enablers" in the country, where professionals in under-regulated areas could help foreigners to hide their assets without any accountability.
"If we make banks report dirty money but allow law, real estate, and accounting firms to look the other way, that creates a loophole that crooks and kleptocrats can sail a yacht through", House Democrat Tom Malinowski said.
The proposed legislation suggests mandating that due diligence be carried out for certain "middlemen" who can help create a limited liability company – akin to those often used in offshore tax evasion schemes. The principle is proposed to be enacted and enforced by the US Treasury by the end of 2023. It would namely require lawyers to carry out due diligence of their clients' income in scenarios where they help them create a company to manage their US assets, such as real estate.
010001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
20:17 GMTRome Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Protest Against COVID-19 Green Passes - Videos
19:54 GMTRussia Says 6 Syrian Soldiers Hurt in Latest Israeli Air Raid
19:36 GMTIs It Nap Time? Biden Runs Away From Questions After Presser on Weaker Than Expected Jobs Report
19:36 GMTLike Playboy Without 'Boobies': Fox News Hosts Mock Twitter's New 'Heated Conversation' Warning
19:36 GMTCongress Scrambles to Boost Scrutiny After US Named Main Offshore Heaven in Pandora Papers
19:15 GMTUK Gov't to End Free Supply of Widely-Panned COVID-19 Home Testing Kits
19:12 GMTTwitter Erupts in Debate Over California Law Mandating Ethnic Studies for High School Graduation
18:58 GMT'Where is the Border Czar?': Kamala Harris Skips US-Mexico Border Security Meeting
18:40 GMTVideo: Mexican Cartels Reportedly Fire Machine Guns Into US, Taunt NG Troops Amid Migrant Crisis
17:52 GMTAustrian Chancellor Kurz Steps Down Amid Corruption Probe
17:50 GMTBerlin Police Probe Mysterious Acoustic Attack on US Diplomats, Reports Suggest
17:42 GMTEx-UK Envoy to Moscow Rejects Bid to Blame Putin for Gas Price Rises
17:23 GMTCzech Prime Minister Concedes Defeat in Parliamentary Elections
17:08 GMTWADA Revokes Its Approval of Moscow Laboratory
17:02 GMT'Playing With Fire': Chinese State Media Claims Deployment of US Troops to Taiwan Might Prompt War
16:13 GMTLakhimpur Kheri Violence: Congress Youth Stage Protest Over Arrest of Politician’s Son - Video
15:55 GMTExit Poll Confirms Babis' Projected Victory in Czech Legislative Elections
15:46 GMTTrump Says Michigan Rally Will Seek 'Forensic Audit' of 2020 Election
15:45 GMTQueen Elizabeth Has Secret Tunnel in Palace Leading to Top London Bar, Report Says
15:11 GMTUK Home Secretary Backs '888' Walk-You-Home Line in Wake of Everard Murder