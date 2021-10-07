https://sputniknews.com/20211007/who-leaked-the-pandora-papers-1089724193.html
Who Leaked the Pandora Papers?
Who Leaked the Pandora Papers?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including The Department of Justice assigning a... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
Who Leaked the Pandora Papers?
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan and co-host John Kiriakou discussed current events, including The Department of Justice assigning a special task force to address parents, and NATO to expel eight Russian diplomats.
GUESTPeter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | European Gas Prices, Russia's Importance in the Energy Sector, and Viktor OrbanMark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The New Yes Album, Working From Home, and Inflation Hurting the Working ClassIn the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on Ukraine joining NATO, China, and the post-German elections aftermath. Peter spoke about the election in Germany and how the chancellor will be chosen. He also talked about the rising gas prices in Europe and taxes expected to be raised in Germany.In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about governments lying about inflation, the Facebook whistleblower, and COVID-19 excuses used by corporations. Mark discussed his theories on companies who advertise that they're hiring, but don't end up hiring new employees. Mark spoke about the government funds given to companies after lockdowns and profit over people.Also, we touched upon Pandora Papers leak.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
Peter Oliver - RT European Correspondent and Sputnik European Correspondent | European Gas Prices, Russia's Importance in the Energy Sector, and Viktor Orban
Mark Frost - Economist, Professor, Consultant, and Libertarian | The New Yes Album, Working From Home, and Inflation Hurting the Working Class
In the first hour, Lee and John spoke with Peter Oliver on Ukraine joining NATO, China, and the post-German elections aftermath. Peter spoke about the election in Germany and how the chancellor will be chosen. He also talked about the rising gas prices in Europe and taxes expected to be raised in Germany.
In the second hour, Lee and John spoke with Mark Frost about governments lying about inflation, the Facebook whistleblower, and COVID-19 excuses used by corporations. Mark discussed his theories on companies who advertise that they're hiring, but don't end up hiring new employees. Mark spoke about the government funds given to companies after lockdowns and profit over people.
Also, we touched upon Pandora Papers leak.
