Jordanian King's Office Confirms Information Shared in Pandora Papers

According to the press office, the information in the Pandora Papers was not interpreted correctly.The journalistic investigation, Pandora Papers, has revealed that Abdullah II owns offshore property in the UK and the US worth over $100 million, the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported on Sunday.
BEIRUT (Sputnik) - Jordanian King Abdullah II owns real estate in the United States and the United Kingdom, and information shared in the so-called Pandora Papers is not a secret, the king's press office said on Monday.
"The king owns a number of apartments and houses in the US and Great Britain, and this is not new information and not a secret. His Majesty uses some of his properties during his official visits and receives official guests there", the office said in a statement.
