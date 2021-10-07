Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211007/123-arrested-as-climate-activists-block-central-bridge-in-finnish-capital-1089729917.html
123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital
123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital
The demonstrators urge the Finnish government declare a climate emergency and act more forcefully on the climate change, including binding legislation in order... 07.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-07T05:56+0000
2021-10-07T05:56+0000
news
europe
environment
finland
scandinavia
extinction rebellion
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103319/19/1033191920_0:49:1793:1057_1920x0_80_0_0_7b27a8e63bd305c201314e93a72c2604.jpg
Climate activists from Elokapina, Finland's arm of the international movement Extincion Rebellion, shut down Pitkäsilta, or the Long Bridge, in central Helsinki to traffic on Wednesday evening, causing delay and disruption, national broadcaster Yle reported.Activists announced the demonstration five minutes in advance via Twitter; the message ended with “We are very sorry about the disturbance”. Ultimately, about two hundred protesters gathered, sitting on the driveway at each side of the bridge and effectively shutting off all traffic. Rescue vehicles, however, were still allowed to pass.The police had not been notified in advance. However, two hours into the demonstration, the police intervened and started to arrest the demonstrators, as previous calls to end the disruption had failed. All in all, 123 activists were apprehended and issued fines for disobeying the police.The climate activists from Elokapina have now been demonstrating in Helsinki for a week. So far, their biggest feat was to stop traffic on Mannerheim Street, Helsinki's main thoroughfare. The activists notoriously declined the police's request to hold the demonstration elsewhere to avoid disturbance by stressing that their goal was specifically to create disruption.The purpose of Elokapina's demonstrations is to persuade the government to declare a climate emergency and act more forcefully on the climate change. Among others, the demonstrators urge the Finnish government to create binding legislation that will achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, a decade ahead of the government's current goal of 2035.However, the protests were condemned by politicians ranging from the party of power to the opposition. Among others, Antti Lindtman, the chair of the ruling Social Democrats' parliamentary group, disapproved of Elokapina's riotous ways, stressing that there are “other ways” to express opinions in Finland than blocking traffic on the main street.Starting from mid-September, motorists the UK also saw a series of roadblocks by an environmental group called Insulate Britain, which is also affiliated with Extinction Rebellion and demands efforts to improve home insulation in order to reduce energy consumption in the country. However, their protests were condemned by many politicians as well, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who branded them “irresponsible crusties”.
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/finnish-arm-of-extinction-rebellion-begins-10-day-protest-by-blocking-helsinkis-main-artery-1089538001.html
finland
scandinavia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Igor Kuznetsov
Igor Kuznetsov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103319/19/1033191920_74:0:1657:1187_1920x0_80_0_0_c264baaa6de5c2d56dac03ad9b92560e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
news, europe, environment, finland, scandinavia, extinction rebellion

123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital

05:56 GMT 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUSSI NOUSIAINEN / LEHTIKUVAA view from the sea to the harbour and market place of Helsinki
A view from the sea to the harbour and market place of Helsinki - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / JUSSI NOUSIAINEN / LEHTIKUVA
Subscribe
Igor Kuznetsov
All materials
The demonstrators urge the Finnish government declare a climate emergency and act more forcefully on the climate change, including binding legislation in order to achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, a decade ahead of the government's current goal of 2035.
Climate activists from Elokapina, Finland's arm of the international movement Extincion Rebellion, shut down Pitkäsilta, or the Long Bridge, in central Helsinki to traffic on Wednesday evening, causing delay and disruption, national broadcaster Yle reported.
Activists announced the demonstration five minutes in advance via Twitter; the message ended with “We are very sorry about the disturbance”. Ultimately, about two hundred protesters gathered, sitting on the driveway at each side of the bridge and effectively shutting off all traffic. Rescue vehicles, however, were still allowed to pass.
The police had not been notified in advance. However, two hours into the demonstration, the police intervened and started to arrest the demonstrators, as previous calls to end the disruption had failed. All in all, 123 activists were apprehended and issued fines for disobeying the police.
The climate activists from Elokapina have now been demonstrating in Helsinki for a week. So far, their biggest feat was to stop traffic on Mannerheim Street, Helsinki's main thoroughfare. The activists notoriously declined the police's request to hold the demonstration elsewhere to avoid disturbance by stressing that their goal was specifically to create disruption.
The purpose of Elokapina's demonstrations is to persuade the government to declare a climate emergency and act more forcefully on the climate change. Among others, the demonstrators urge the Finnish government to create binding legislation that will achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, a decade ahead of the government's current goal of 2035.
However, the protests were condemned by politicians ranging from the party of power to the opposition. Among others, Antti Lindtman, the chair of the ruling Social Democrats' parliamentary group, disapproved of Elokapina's riotous ways, stressing that there are “other ways” to express opinions in Finland than blocking traffic on the main street.
A scenic view of Helsinki, Finland - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Finnish Arm of Extinction Rebellion Begins 10-Day Protest by Blocking Helsinki's Main Artery
30 September, 06:07 GMT
Starting from mid-September, motorists the UK also saw a series of roadblocks by an environmental group called Insulate Britain, which is also affiliated with Extinction Rebellion and demands efforts to improve home insulation in order to reduce energy consumption in the country. However, their protests were condemned by many politicians as well, including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who branded them “irresponsible crusties”.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
06:22 GMTUS Bombing Campaign in Afghanistan Led to 20-Year Failed Experiment in Western Liberalism
06:06 GMTSending Vaccines to Africa Gives Better Protection Than Third Dose, Norwegian Immunologist Says
05:56 GMT123 Arrested as Climate Activists Block Central Bridge in Finnish Capital
05:45 GMTEnergy Prices Set to ‘Blow a Hole’ in UK Consumers' Finances, Warn Analysts
04:24 GMTDeath Toll From Earthquake in Pakistan Rises to 20 People, Over 300 Left Injured - Photo, Video
04:13 GMTTrump Continues to Deny 2020 Election Results, Says 'Real Insurrection' Occurred on Nov 3
03:42 GMTClaims That Gazprom Cut Gas Supply to EU on Purpose ‘Absurd’ as Exports Increased – Expert
03:37 GMTFormer Speaker of Congress Mirtha Vasquez Takes Oath as New Peruvian Prime Minister
03:29 GMTUS Government Launches New Civil Cyber Fraud Initiative - Justice Dept.
03:21 GMTUS, China Agree to Hold Virtual Biden-Xi Meeting Before End of 2021 – Reports
03:17 GMTPsaki: White House Has No Predictions on Possible Biden-Putin Meeting at G-20
03:15 GMTUS May ‘Leverage’ Anti-Islamic State Coalition on Afghanistan - Pentagon Official
02:50 GMTGas Prices May Climb to $3,000 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters Amid Fuel Crisis - Expert
02:43 GMTUS Court Agrees to Accept Russian Banker Tinkov's Payment as Retribution to IRS - Document
02:40 GMTTerrorists Carry Out 11 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:30 GMTHackers Behind SolarWinds Tried to Breach US, European Government Networks - Reports
02:00 GMTMissouri Becomes Latest US State to Defy Biden's Plan to Monitor Transactions of Over $600
01:57 GMTTrump Chides McConnell, Accuses GOP Leader of 'Folding' to Democrats in Debt Ceiling Debacle
01:43 GMTICE Awarded Contractor Hefty $15 Million No-Competition Deal for Removal of Haitian Migrants
00:43 GMTUS Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban Following Biden White House Challenge