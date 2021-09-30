https://sputniknews.com/20210930/finnish-arm-of-extinction-rebellion-begins-10-day-protest-by-blocking-helsinkis-main-artery-1089538001.html

Finnish Arm of Extinction Rebellion Begins 10-Day Protest by Blocking Helsinki's Main Artery

A ten-day climate protest organised by Elopkapina, the Finnish arm of the global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion, began on Wednesday evening on Helsinki's main artery, Mannerheim Street.The estimated 1,000 demonstrators urged the Finnish government to declare a climate and environmental emergency, and to create binding legislation that will achieve carbon neutrality by 2025, a decade ahead of the government's current goal of 2035, national broadcaster Yle reported.Helsinki police chief Heikki Porola said that the police had asked the organisers to move the demonstration to Kansalaistori square, where there would be less disruption to city centre traffic, but the request was refused. As explained by Elopkapina activist Elok Sloan, the request was turned down because the demonstration was specifically intended to cause disruption.Ultimately, the police intervened to remove demonstrators from the site and restore traffic. In total, 141 protestors were apprehended. Nevertheless, Elokapina intends to continue as planned.“We are prepared to continue for ten days in central Helsinki, or until the government declares a climate emergency and begins the necessary measures,” protester Aliisa Maunula told Yle.However, the movement's plans to wreak more than a week of disruption in the capital were slammed by both opposition and government parties.Antti Häkkänen, the vice chairman of the opposition National Coalition Parties (NCP), admitted that everyone has a right to protest, but not in any location or under any conditions.Finland's President Sauli Niinistö indirectly commented on the environmental demonstration by calling on compatriots to take responsibility for climate change and law and order, “both and and the same time”.A similar protest involving members of the Extinction Rebellion group last October was broken up by police after about six hours, during which pepper spray to disperse the protesters was used.Earlier this month, motorists in the UK became to target of roadblocks by an environmental group called Insulate Britain, who demand efforts to improve house insulation and therefore reduce the amount of energy consumed in the country.

Thomas Turk Organizers of an opposition rally should have placards reading...Sea ice in the Arctic Ocean is the highest it’s been in nine years, increasing more than 30% from last year, while the Antarctic’s level is well above normal. Most years the Arctic loses ice, but this year ice extent has increased” more than 77,000 square miles. That’s according to the Ocean and Sea Ice Satellite Application Facility’s High Latitude Processing Center... but on the other hand, these Skanda Hooligans are so alcohol and fluoride soaked, they'll lose concentration after .. Sea ice... 1

vot tak "because the demonstration was specifically intended to cause disruption." .... IE: it was not a genuine protest, but a psywar exercise to get people hostile to environmentalism. Who does this duplicitous bs? The israeloamerican scum. 0

