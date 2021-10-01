https://sputniknews.com/20211001/text-of-35-tn-bill-replaces-the-word-mothers-with-pregnant-lactating-postpartum-individuals-1089566437.html

Text of $3.5 Tn Bill Replaces the Word 'Mothers' With ‘Pregnant, Lactating, Postpartum Individuals’

Text of $3.5 Tn Bill Replaces the Word 'Mothers' With ‘Pregnant, Lactating, Postpartum Individuals’

Recently, some politicians could be heard replacing gender-defining lexis with a number of peculiar collocations as to respect inclusiveness. The trend... 01.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-01T02:55+0000

2021-10-01T02:55+0000

2021-10-01T02:55+0000

mother

gender neutrality

viral

us bill

lgbt rights

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/10/1083395000_0:261:3077:1992_1920x0_80_0_0_8e18ea75d2accaf976027742e7473bd9.jpg

It appears that the text of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill package has been brought in line with modern woke concepts, as it refers to mothers with gender-neutral language. The word "mother" is mentioned in the bill just three times, while the word “maternal” comes up 50 times in the portion devoted to maternal health conditions or concerns.Attempts to form a more inclusive language have raised intense controversy, as what was supposed to make non-binary and cis-gender people feel more comfortable has ended up insulting a large number of women.One of the most respectable medical journals, "The Lancet," previously published an article whose headline referred to females as “bodies with vaginas.” Social media users around the world expressed their outrage, saying the term “dehumanizes” women, while including conventional references to men. While acknowledging the need to respect the transgender community, it has been noted that this particular term “views women in the same terms as the Taliban” and even “serial killers.”Recently, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had to apologize for correcting a quote of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, replacing the words “woman” and “her” with gender-neutral words. Some women accused the ACLU of "erasing women." Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also created confusion when she used the term “menstruating persons” in one of her interviews.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Alexandra Kashirina

Alexandra Kashirina

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Alexandra Kashirina

mother, gender neutrality, viral, us bill, lgbt rights