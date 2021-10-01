Text of $3.5 Tn Bill Replaces the Word 'Mothers' With ‘Pregnant, Lactating, Postpartum Individuals’
Recently, some politicians could be heard replacing gender-defining lexis with a number of peculiar collocations as to respect inclusiveness. The trend, meanwhile, has stirred criticism from American women, who say that erasing words such as “mother” devaluates one of the most important and precious human roles.
It appears that the text of the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill package has been brought in line with modern woke concepts, as it refers to mothers with gender-neutral language.
The word "mother" is mentioned in the bill just three times, while the word “maternal” comes up 50 times in the portion devoted to maternal health conditions or concerns.
Apart from that, the document avoids gendered lexis over the same part of the text, calling mothers “pregnant, lactating, and postpartum individuals” on 11 other occasions. According to the Daily Caller, these terms “appear to be inconsistently mixed,” as they occurred four times in the bill’s Section 31045, titled “Funding for maternal mental health equity grant programs.”
Attempts to form a more inclusive language have raised intense controversy, as what was supposed to make non-binary and cis-gender people feel more comfortable has ended up insulting a large number of women.
One of the most respectable medical journals, "The Lancet," previously published an article whose headline referred to females as “bodies with vaginas.” Social media users around the world expressed their outrage, saying the term “dehumanizes” women, while including conventional references to men. While acknowledging the need to respect the transgender community, it has been noted that this particular term “views women in the same terms as the Taliban” and even “serial killers.”
Recently, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) had to apologize for correcting a quote of the late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, replacing the words “woman” and “her” with gender-neutral words. Some women accused the ACLU of "erasing women." Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also created confusion when she used the term “menstruating persons” in one of her interviews.