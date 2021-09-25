https://sputniknews.com/20210925/social-media-goes-ballistic-over-the-lancets-bodies-with-vaginas-issue-cover-1089395857.html

Social Media Goes Ballistic Over The Lancet's 'Bodies With Vaginas' Issue Cover

Social Media Goes Ballistic Over The Lancet's 'Bodies With Vaginas' Issue Cover

The medical journal "The Lancet" on Friday rolled out a new issue, with its cover dedicated to issues regarding period pains and "the cultural movement against menstrual shame". There was just one problem - the medical publication appeared to describe those who might relate to these issues as "bodies with vaginas".The choice of words has left few people indifferent, mainly causing outrage and condemnation from users who slammed the journal for failing to use the word "women", which was seen by many as "de-humanising" females.Some users compared the language to that of "serial killers", or even the Taliban*.The fact that men were still called men in publications by "The Lancet" triggered many other users, who wondered when "bodies with penises" will also appear to level the playing field.Other netizens found it ironic that such a choice of words appeared in the issue dedicated to menstrual shame.This is not the first time that female-related language has become a subject of heated debate over whether it is inclusive or offensive. Earlier in the week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) rolled out a series of posts about abortions, apparently riding a wave of buzz prompted by abortion-restricting legislation introduced in several US states. In one of those, the agency quoted the late Supreme Court justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, but altered her words, replacing the word "woman" with gender-neutral options. The move caused waves on social media, and the ACLU was accused of trying to "erase" women.Sometimes, however, one's reluctance to stick to new inclusive language rules can lead to being cancelled. This has happened to author J.K.Rowling, who faced a tsunami of outrage after joking about the line "people who menstruate", sarcastically recalling that the word "women" could describe it better. Rowling is still under fire for what some people deemed as transphobic views, and she revealed in July that some trans activists threatened to kill and rape her.*The Taliban is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries

