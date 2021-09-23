Registration was successful!
International

ACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions
ACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has faced harsh criticism online after making several posts about abortions, in which it mentioned late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, commonly known by her initials RBG. The ACLU tweeted several statements to mark the anniversary of RBG's passing. Ginsburg spent most of her career fighting for gender equality and women's rights, including access to abortion.However, the nonprofit organisation didn't correctly quote RBG and replaced the word "woman" with gender neutral words. The ACLU's post prompted a rebuke from social media users, who accused it of "erasing women" and a "stab in the back" of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.The issue of abortion sprung up with renewed vigour earlier this year after several US states, including Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas introduced laws prohibiting the procedure as early as six weeks. The one introduced in the Lone Star State has been described as the most extreme legislation ever introduced in the United States as it bars abortion even in cases of rape or incest.
Max Gorbachev
ACLU Accused of 'Erasing Women' After it Edited Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Quote on Abortions

07:18 GMT 23.09.2021
Max Gorbachev
The debate about abortions has sprung up with renewed vigour in the US since several states introduced near-total bans on the procedure. Critics of the measures, which include US President Joe Biden described them as an "assault" on women's rights, while proponents of the restrictions argue they will save millions of lives.
The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) has faced harsh criticism online after making several posts about abortions, in which it mentioned late US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, commonly known by her initials RBG. The ACLU tweeted several statements to mark the anniversary of RBG's passing. Ginsburg spent most of her career fighting for gender equality and women's rights, including access to abortion.

However, the nonprofit organisation didn't correctly quote RBG and replaced the word "woman" with gender neutral words. The ACLU's post prompted a rebuke from social media users, who accused it of "erasing women" and a "stab in the back" of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The issue of abortion sprung up with renewed vigour earlier this year after several US states, including Idaho, Oklahoma, and Texas introduced laws prohibiting the procedure as early as six weeks. The one introduced in the Lone Star State has been described as the most extreme legislation ever introduced in the United States as it bars abortion even in cases of rape or incest.
