Johnny Depp Says No One is 'Safe' From Cancel Culture as He Hints That 'MeToo' Got Out of Hand
Johnny Depp Says No One is 'Safe' From Cancel Culture as He Hints That 'MeToo' Got Out of Hand
No one is safe from the "instant rush to judgment" by the cancel culture movement, said Hollywood star Johnny Depp. Speaking in the Spanish city of San Sebastian, where the actor accepted a lifetime achievement award during a local film festival, the star of the "Pirates of the Caribbean" saga launched a veiled attack on "MeToo", a social movement against physical and sexual violence against women.This was the second time the actor had publicly spoken about the issue. Last month, during an interview with The Sunday Times, the 58-year-old claimed that Hollywood is "boycotting" him after his ex-wife claimed he was violent towards her.What Are the Accusations?In May 2016, 15 months after their nuptials, Amber Heard filed for divorce from Depp citing irreconcilable differences. That same year the pair reached a $7 million settlement, which said that their marriage had been bound by love and that there had been no intention to cause physical or emotional harm.In 2019, Heard penned an op-ed in The Washington Post in which she spoke about being a victim of domestic violence. Although Depp was not mentioned in the article, he nevertheless sued his ex for $50 million, saying it was clear she meant him. The actor has categorically rejected all accusations of domestic violence, which he described as an elaborate hoax by Heard to promote her career.His legal team claimed that the actress was herself violent during their relationship and presented a photo of Depp's severed finger and bruises, which reportedly came as a result of Heard's attack. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the court hearing has been postponed several times and is now scheduled to take place in April of 2022.Depp also filed a libel case against the publishers of the UK tabloid The Sun after he was described as a "wife-beater" in one of the newspaper's articles.However, the actor lost the case, with Judge Andrew Nicol ruling that claims in The Sun's story were "substantially true" and that there were three incidents in which Depp had put Heard in "fear for her life". The actor's lawyers appealed the verdict, but the plea was rejected.Following the loss, Depp revealed that Warner Brothers asked him to resign from the role of Gellert Grindelwald in JK Rowling's "Fantastic Beasts" saga. The news prompted a wave of indignation from the actor's fans, who claim that Depp is innocent. In response, they launched a petition asking the film studio to remove Amber Heard from the "Aquaman" sequel.
10:02 GMT 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Frank AugsteinUS actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London in London, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is suing News Group Newspapers over a story about his former wife Amber Heard, published in The Sun in 2018 which branded him a 'wife beater', a claim he denies.
US actor Johnny Depp arrives at the High Court in London in London, Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is suing News Group Newspapers over a story about his former wife Amber Heard, published in The Sun in 2018 which branded him a 'wife beater', a claim he denies. - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2021
© AP Photo / Frank Augstein
Johnny Depp is no stranger to media attention, however, for the past three years the name of the three-time Oscar nominee has rarely appeared in stories about his latest movies and instead featured in reports about his messy divorce from actress Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence, a claim Depp has categorically denied.
