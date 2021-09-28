Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210928/aclu-chief-apologizes-for-changing-rbgs-quote-in-favor-of-woke-lexis---report-1089496768.html
ACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
ACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
ACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis
2021-09-28T21:18+0000
2021-09-28T21:18+0000
us
aclu
gender neutrality
ruth bader ginsburg
anthony romero
woke
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/13/1080512194_0:137:2048:1289_1920x0_80_0_0_efaee49ba30b5ef9da5447f36ee70750.jpg
The American Civil Liberties Union’s executive director (ACLU), Anthony Romero, apologized on Tuesday for distorting Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous remark in order to pursue “woke” vocabulary, according to The New York Times.The ACLU has stirred backlash for correcting Ginsburg’s quotation by replacing the word woman with gender neutral lexis. The controversial publication, posted on Twitter on the anniversary of RBG's passing to address abortion issues, was criticized for "erasing women" and dubbed a "stab in the back" of the late Supreme Court judge.Romero said he regretted that the words “woman” and “her” were removed, saying it was a mistake by the digital team.The organization, nevertheless, hasn’t deleted the controversial post despite the outrage, claiming that Ginsburg would have supported the high-handed editing if she were alive.On 18 September 2020, Ginsburg died at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. She had been treated for various cancers since 1999.Former President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg for the US Supreme Court in 1993. She became the second female Supreme Court judge after Sandra Day O'Connor, appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1981. Ginsburg's appointment was the first by a Democratic president in 26 years.
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
0
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/13/1080512194_0:0:2048:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_4e45f1c177f594aa6deed127b1c21144.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, aclu, gender neutrality, ruth bader ginsburg, anthony romero, woke

ACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report

21:18 GMT 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / JOHN DURICKASupreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg pauses while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 20, 1993 on Capitol Hill in Washington
Supreme Court nominee Ruth Bader Ginsburg pauses while testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, July 20, 1993 on Capitol Hill in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.09.2021
© AP Photo / JOHN DURICKA
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who served for more than 27 years in the US Supreme Court, has become a feminist icon and a pop culture heroine, gaining considerable popularity among the youth. The judge, widely referred to as RBG, died in 2019 after 20 years of fighting cancer.
The American Civil Liberties Union’s executive director (ACLU), Anthony Romero, apologized on Tuesday for distorting Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s famous remark in order to pursue “woke” vocabulary, according to The New York Times.
The ACLU has stirred backlash for correcting Ginsburg’s quotation by replacing the word woman with gender neutral lexis. The controversial publication, posted on Twitter on the anniversary of RBG's passing to address abortion issues, was criticized for "erasing women" and dubbed a "stab in the back" of the late Supreme Court judge.
Romero said he regretted that the words “woman” and “her” were removed, saying it was a mistake by the digital team.
“We won’t be altering people’s quotes,” he claimed. “It was a mistake among the digital team. Changing quotes is not something we ever did.”
The organization, nevertheless, hasn’t deleted the controversial post despite the outrage, claiming that Ginsburg would have supported the high-handed editing if she were alive.
“Having spent time with Justice Ginsburg, I would like to believe that if she were alive today, she would encourage us to evolve our language to encompass a broader vision of gender, identity and sexuality,” Romero assumed.
On 18 September 2020, Ginsburg died at the age of 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. She had been treated for various cancers since 1999.
Former President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg for the US Supreme Court in 1993. She became the second female Supreme Court judge after Sandra Day O'Connor, appointed by Ronald Reagan in 1981. Ginsburg's appointment was the first by a Democratic president in 26 years.
000200
Discuss
Popular comments
I was cured of 4 years of type 2 diabetes and was taking metformin medication which resulted in erectile dysfunction, but with the help of Doctor Nelson's herbal blend, I was completely cured. On this platform I came across the testimony of one of his patients who was cured of an enlarged prostate with Doctor Nelson Herbs. I contacted the herbal specialist and after a long discussion I am buying the herbal product that he sent me via DHL service that I received at my address within 3 days and with his instructions I used the product for 21 days and my blood sugar was completely lowered from 8.5 to 4.5% and my erection was fully active. I recommend Doctor Nelson to anyone with herpes virus, fibroid, prostate cancer and enlargement, COPD, hepatitis, heart and liver disease, his email: drnelsonsaliu@gmail.com or WhatsApp text at +14436204203
Fred Lucas
29 September, 00:29 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:30 GMTUS Court Deems Evidence Against Ex-Peruvian President Toledo 'Sufficient' for Extradition - Report
21:18 GMTACLU Chief Apologizes For Changing RBG’s Quote in Favor of ‘Woke’ Lexis - Report
21:17 GMTDPRK Claims Tuesday's Missile Test Was of a New Hypersonic Weapon
21:13 GMTUS Republicans’ Support for Prosecution of January 6 Rioters Plunges 22% - Poll
21:11 GMTTrudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic
21:07 GMTEurozone Faces Supply Bottlenecks, Higher Inflation Amid 'Atypical' Recovery
20:51 GMTUS Tech Stocks Down Most Since March as Inflation, Rate Hike Worry Roil Wall Street
20:37 GMTMessi Scores His First Goal for PSG in Champions League Game Against Man City
20:34 GMTPACE Rapporteur Says 'Horrified' at Reports of CIA's Plans to Kill Assange
20:28 GMTGuaido Responds to Criticism Over Management of Venezuelan Foreign Assets
20:27 GMTNew Court Order Gives Prince Andrew Oct. 29 Deadline to Respond to Giuffre Sex Abuse Case - Report
20:10 GMTObama Breaks Ground on Namesake Presidential Library in Chicago
20:06 GMTBosnian Serb Leader Says Republika Srpska May Form Own Army
19:20 GMTFlorida Governor Ron DeSantis Takes Aim at Biden Administration’s ‘Catch-and-Release' Policy
19:08 GMTElon Musk Ranked Number One as he Surpasses Jeff Bezos on Forbes’ Real Time Billionaires List
19:07 GMTUS Reportedly Didn’t Tell Afghan Army of Plans to Slink Out of Bagram Due to Fear of Taliban Attacks
18:56 GMTSeveral Fireballs Spotted in US Skies – Video
18:53 GMTFrance's Greens Pick EU Parliament Member Jadot as Presidential Candidate
18:51 GMTCould Report on 'CIA Plot' to Kill Assange Help WikiLeaks Founder Evade Extradition to US?
18:44 GMTYouTube Permanently Removes 2 German Accounts of Russia's RT