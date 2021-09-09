Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210909/aoc-derided-for-using-the-term-menstruating-persons-while-discussing-texas-abortion-law-1088902646.html
AOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
AOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
Twitter Reacts to AOC’s Remarks About ‘Menstruating Persons’ While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
2021-09-09T06:24+0000
2021-09-09T06:24+0000
texas
anti-abortion legislation
female
alexandria ocasio-cortez
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082943563_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_953bd25ef38eb6126531aa0dac4ab073.jpg
Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been mocked online after she used the term “menstruating person" while discussing the Texas Heartbeat Act which prohibits abortions after six weeks, during an interview with CNN’s "Anderson Cooper 360".She said that the law was not about supporting life, but about controlling “women’s bodies” and “people who are not cisgender men".Her peculiar choice of words prompted controversial reactions on Twitter as some found them somehow offensive.Others went deeper and found mistakes in Ocasio-Cortez's words.But some weren't in the least bit rattled by what she said.The Democrat politician, who is a representative for New York's 14th congressional district, hit back claiming that "trans men &amp; non-binary people can also menstruate."The law, that came into force in Texas last week, in most cases prevents abortion after the fetal heartbeat can be heard - usually after about six weeks of pregnancy. The ban applies to all pregnancies - even those which are the result of rape or incest. In addition, the law allows anyone to sue violators, and awards $10,000 to plaintiffs in case of their success in court.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Alexandra Kashirina
Alexandra Kashirina
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082943563_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_082b2f1ad84f6374a0d884facbd4ebe1.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
texas, anti-abortion legislation, female, alexandria ocasio-cortez

AOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law

06:24 GMT 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / Evelyn HocksteinU.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts as she walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021
U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reacts as she walks past reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., May 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.09.2021
© REUTERS / Evelyn Hockstein
Subscribe
Alexandra Kashirina
All materialsWrite to the author
Earlier this week, the US Supreme Court voted by a majority not to suspend a Texas law that bans "late" abortions. The law is considered the most draconian of its kind and has sparked heated debates.
Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been mocked online after she used the term “menstruating person" while discussing the Texas Heartbeat Act which prohibits abortions after six weeks, during an interview with CNN’s "Anderson Cooper 360".
She said that the law was not about supporting life, but about controlling “women’s bodies” and “people who are not cisgender men".

"None of this is about supporting life. What this is about is controlling women’s bodies and controlling people who are not cisgender men. This is about making sure that someone like me as a woman or any menstruating person in this country cannot make decisions over their own body," she said.

Her peculiar choice of words prompted controversial reactions on Twitter as some found them somehow offensive.
Others went deeper and found mistakes in Ocasio-Cortez's words.
But some weren't in the least bit rattled by what she said.
The Democrat politician, who is a representative for New York's 14th congressional district, hit back claiming that "trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate."
The law, that came into force in Texas last week, in most cases prevents abortion after the fetal heartbeat can be heard - usually after about six weeks of pregnancy. The ban applies to all pregnancies - even those which are the result of rape or incest. In addition, the law allows anyone to sue violators, and awards $10,000 to plaintiffs in case of their success in court.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
АҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijaniХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgian
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
07:00 GMTChina's Xi Congratulates Kim Jong-un on 73rd Anniversary of North Korea's Founding
06:54 GMTPutin Awards Hero of Russia Title to Emergencies Minister Zinichev Posthumously
06:24 GMTAOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
06:14 GMTCOVID-19 Here to Stay, Vaccine-Driven Herd Immunity Unlikely, Say Swedish Professors
05:32 GMTProtesters Wave Afghan Flags as Kamala Harris Campaigns for Embattled California Governor
05:15 GMTAlarm Triggered at Russia's Zvezda ISS Module, Crew Reports Smoke, Smell of Burnt Plastic
04:59 GMTLive Updates: Taliban Expected to Allow 200 US Citizens, Other Civilians to Leave Afghanistan
04:44 GMTLive Updates: India's Total Cases of COVID-19 Rise to 33.14Mln, Death Toll Stands at 441,749
04:30 GMTBusted! Goofy Golden Retriever Caught in Middle of Shenanigans Looks Guilty as Heck
04:00 GMTUnited Airlines to Place Unvaccinated Employees With Religious Exemptions on Unpaid Leave
02:59 GMTGOP Senators Demand Hearings, Sworn Testimony From Top US Military Over Afghanistan Rumbles
02:22 GMTFBI Releases New Footage of Suspect Accused of Planting Pipe Bombs in DC Ahead of Jan. 6 Riot
01:59 GMTMother Who Made False Bomb Threat on Plane Was Worried Her Child Would Miss School - Reports
01:33 GMTBlinken Says Delay in Nuclear Talks With Iran May ‘Not Reproduce Benefits’ of JCPOA Revival
01:08 GMTFIFA Suspends Brazilian Premier League Players at Request of Brazilian FA
00:43 GMTTaliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future
00:35 GMTEngland Stunned by Late Equalizer Against Poland in World Cup Qualifier
00:02 GMTNew York Governor Mandates All Cars, Trucks to Comply With Zero-Emissions Standard By 2035
YesterdayMichigan Seeks $22,000 in Fees From Ex-Trump Attorneys in Voter Fraud Case
YesterdayBiden Asks Trump-Era Military Academy Advisory Board Appointees to Resign