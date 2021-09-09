AOC Derided for Using The Term 'Menstruating Persons' While Discussing Texas Abortion Law
"None of this is about supporting life. What this is about is controlling women’s bodies and controlling people who are not cisgender men. This is about making sure that someone like me as a woman or any menstruating person in this country cannot make decisions over their own body," she said.
Hard to argue that this is an attack on women when you simultaneously abort their existence with “menstruating person.” https://t.co/up5GhJxpC1— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) September 8, 2021
"It's mind-blowing how broken the logic is for people like #AOC. And you can even hear her in her head thinking about -- instead of just saying 'woman', she's thinking 'menstruating person'. - @ClayTravis pic.twitter.com/hn09iNhRxd— Clay & Buck (@clayandbuck) September 8, 2021
I can’t take someone seriously who uses a phrase like menstruating person with a straight face.— Gravity (@GrndMstrGravity) September 8, 2021
That the term “menstruating person” even exists tells me that people have way too MUCH autonomy over their own bodies.— George W. Smith, from City Council (@Blckdmndskr) September 8, 2021
“Menstruating person” please stop. Say females.— Anne Flaherty 🌊 (@AnneEFlaherty) September 8, 2021
In the spirit of compromise, I’m fine with an exception to the law for all “menstruating persons.” https://t.co/W8ZiaOlMkk— Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 8, 2021
Isn’t she acknowledging that the people she calls “cisgender men” are completely different from “trans men” and therefore, the “trans men are men” rhetoric is a fallacy?— Sonia (@SoniaChanel617) September 8, 2021
I don’t even like her, but she isn’t wrong. The Menstruating comment is to distinguish a “biological woman” which is what this issue is about. With our gender neutral society a “woman” has to be scientifically explained as not to offend. This is the society that is being created.— Penny Nall (@Pnall81) September 8, 2021
Not just women! Trans men & non-binary people can also menstruate.— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 8, 2021
Some women also *don’t* menstruate for many reasons, including surviving cancer that required a hysterectomy.
GOP mad at this are protecting the patriarchal idea that women are most valuable as uterus holders. pic.twitter.com/BJovcw1qPa