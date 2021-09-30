https://sputniknews.com/20210930/us-drone-strike-reportedly-kills-senior-al-qaeda-leader-in-syria-1089562971.html

US Drone Strike Reportedly Kills Senior Al-Qaeda Leader in Syria

Media earlier reported that a drone strike on a vehicle traveling along a rural road in rebel-controlled northwestern Syria on September 20 left at least one... 30.09.2021, Sputnik International

A senior Al-Qaeda leader was killed in a US drone strike in Syria last week, Fox News reported on Thursday, citing defense officials.According to the report, the terrorist, Salim Abu-Ahmad, was killed in a US airstrike near Idlib, Syria. He was reportedly in charge of organizing, funding, and sanctioning Al-Qaeda strikes across multiple areas.The previously unnamed victim was reportedly lifted from the car near the Idlib-Binnish route east of Idlib province.American forces carried out a "kinetic counterterrorism strike" near Idlib province which targeted a senior leader of the extremist group, according to the US Central Command statement last week.The United States has previously carried out multiple attacks in the area, claiming to have targeted Al-Qaeda terrorists Daesh* late leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who was reportedly hiding in Idlib province after fleeing from eastern Syria.Despite the fact that the US has never acquired a UN Security Council mandate or a request from Damascus to send troops to the Arab Republic, American forces are stationed in Syria and the military is conducting operations there. The presence of American forces on Syrian soil, as well as their involvement in the exploitation and export of the country's natural resources, are deemed illegal by the Syrian government.Last week, Turkish President Recep Tayyip remarked that the US should withdraw its troops from other nations in the Middle East in the same way that it did from Afghanistan in late August. According to Erdogan, the US military contingents in Syria and Iraq should be withdrawn in order to "service peace around the world." *Al-Qaeda, Daesh (aka IS/ISIS) are terrorist organizations outlawed in Russia and many other states

NthrnNYker59 LOL... now that's an organization that seems entirely populated by 'chiefs' and very few indians. 0

