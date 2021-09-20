https://sputniknews.com/20210920/us-launches-air-strike-on-senior-al-qaeda-leader-in-idlib-syria-1089249874.html
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria
The Pentagon announced on Monday it had carried out an airstrike against a senior leader of Al-Qaeda* located in Idlib Governorate, the northern Syrian... 20.09.2021, Sputnik International
middle east
airstrike
pentagon
idlib
al-qaeda
idlib
US Launches Air Strike on 'Senior al-Qaeda Leader' in Idlib, Syria
The Pentagon announced on Monday it had carried out an airstrike against a senior leader of Al-Qaeda* located in Idlib Governorate, the northern Syrian province occupied by Turkish troops and radical Muslim rebel militias.
"US forces conducted a kinetic counterterrorism strike near Idlib, Syria, today, on a senior al-Qaeda leader. Initial indications are that we struck the individual we were aiming for, and there are no indications of civilian casualties as a result of the strike," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Monday.
Kirby said he had no further details on the target's identity, but according to SITE
Intelligence Group, media chatter by Syrian rebel groups suggests the strike killed Abu al-Bara' al-Tunisi and Abu Hamza al-Yemeni, two fighters with Tanzim Hurras ad-Din (Guardians of Religion Organization), a militia in northern Syria that is aligned with al-Qaeda.
Idlib remains the last major outpost of radical Sunni militias in rebellion against the Syria government. The dominant rebel force is Hay'at Tahrir ash-Sham (Levant Liberation Committee), which formed in 2017 as a merger between Al-Nusra Front* and several other similar militias. Al-Nusra was also known as Al-Qaeda in Syria. Hurras ad-Din, the group rumored to have been targeted by the Monday strike, split from HTS in 2016, believing it to have to deviated from al-Qaeda's ideology.
The US long supported al-Nusra
and other so-called "moderate rebels" during the Syrian Civil War, believing they would overthrow the government of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
*terrorist groups outlawed in many countries