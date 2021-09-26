Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/whipping-story-is-attempt-to-divert-public-opinion-from-bidens-political-failures-observers-say-1089424508.html
'Whipping' Story is Attempt to Divert Public Opinion From Biden's Political Failures, Observers Say
'Whipping' Story is Attempt to Divert Public Opinion From Biden's Political Failures, Observers Say
Photos and video footage of Border Patrol agents allegedly "whipping" illegal migrants have cast a shadow not on law enforcement but on the Biden... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T14:52+0000
2021-09-26T14:52+0000
joe biden
haiti
donald trump
news
world
us
opinion
us border patrol
asylum seekers
department of homeland security (dhs)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089231065_0:177:3013:1872_1920x0_80_0_0_d19ac56930b7335cee4a7b7c0fbc2107.jpg
Joe Biden subjected Border Patrol agents to harsh criticism on 23 September for what he called "strapping" and "running over" migrants on the southern border. The president promised that the agents "will pay" for this. The scandal erupted as over 10,000 illegal aliens, mostly Haitians, flooded Del Rio, Texas, this past week prompting a backlash from law enforcement. Videos and photos allegedly depicting Border Patrol personnel on horseback "whipping" migrants made their way to the press last weekend triggering ire from the Democratic Party.Viral 'Whipping' StoryIt turned out later that what appeared to be "whips" were reins used by agents to control their horses. For his part, Paul Ratje, a photographer who snapped the photos of law enforcement officers trying to apprehend Haitians, told the local media that he had not seen anyone from the Border Patrol actually strapping the illegals.What law enforcement agents were really doing was keeping illegal migrants out of the United States, Shannon stressed, adding that it was their job."They are Border Patrol agents and they patrol the border", he remarks. "They are not concierges that escort people across the border and welcome them to the wonders of all the freebees that Uncle Sugar gives people here in the US".Nevertheless, "none of the fact-checkers at The Washington Post, CNN, NBC News, The Associated Press, USA Today and Snopes addressed the 'whipping' claims", according to Fox News. On the contrary, the "whipping" story has been widely circulated in the media, with left-leaning anchors and politicians invoking slavery parallels. Eventually, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on 23 September that the Biden administration was taking horses away from Border Patrol agents in Del Rio.Border Patrol Agents: Overwhelmed &amp; UnsupportedWhile the liberal media is continuing to focus on the "whipping" narrative, the bigger picture of the present border crisis remains beyond their scope, according to Rory McShane, a Texas-based Republican political consultant and strategist.He does not rule out that some Border Patrol agents were overreacting while trying to prevent illegal border crossings. Still, they have some reasons for that, the strategist believes."When you have this massive surge, this massive encampment of illegal immigrants crossing our border, the agents are so overwhelmed, so under-resourced, so unsupported, they're resorting to tactics that would not be resorted to otherwise", McShane notes.Border Patrol agents have found themselves completely abandoned by the US president and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the political consultant. As a result, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had to dispatch the Texas Rangers and the Department of Public Safety to the southern border to give aid, the consultant notes, adding that otherwise "it would be a complete free-throw across our southern border".During his first days in office President Biden reversed most of Donald Trump's migration policies which, according to American conservatives, helped reduce the tide of illegal migration. Biden's border strategy was criticised by both Republicans and Mexican authorities who warned that the president's open-border approach would reinvigorate illegal immigration and lead to a spike in organised crime.Meanwhile, the number of asylum seekers trying to enter the US at the southern border remains high, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Although the number of unique encounters in August 2021 amounted to 156,641, there were 208,887 encounters in total as migrants are now making multiple border crossing attempts. For comparison's sake, in February 2021 the CBP caught 100,441 people at the southwest border, which represented a 28 percent increase from January 2021.To complicate matters further, many asylum seekers allowed into the US are potential COVID carriers. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted on 24 September that about 15,000 illegal immigrants who camped out under a bridge in Del Rio had not been tested for COVID-19.MSM &amp; Dems Diverting Public Opinion from Biden's FailuresThe whipping narrative serves as a distraction from a whole series of bad political decisions by the Biden administration, the observers presume.At the same time, Biden's White House and the Democratic Party appear to be interested in the soaring numbers of newcomers, according to Shannon. On the one hand they say it helps Dems' allies in Big Business keep wages low; on the other hand, the majority of Latino migrants historically vote for Democrats."It's 'come one, come all' under the Biden administration", he says. "So if you understand, they want all this unskilled labour that will be dependent upon the government and in return will give Democrats their votes when they receive amnesty, which is another goal of the Democrats".For its part, the Democrat-allied mainstream media is distorting the narrative of what's going on at the border to make law enforcement look bad, according to the political commentator.
haiti
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ekaterina Blinova
Ekaterina Blinova
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/14/1089231065_141:0:2872:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a34c3a2571d58fd4d1730326ff6a8055.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, haiti, donald trump, news, world, us, opinion, us border patrol, asylum seekers, department of homeland security (dhs), migration crisis, haitian

'Whipping' Story is Attempt to Divert Public Opinion From Biden's Political Failures, Observers Say

14:52 GMT 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Paul RatjeАгенты пограничного патруля США пытаются помешать гаитянским мигрантам войти в лагерь на берегу Рио-Гранде в Дель-Рио, штат Техас
Агенты пограничного патруля США пытаются помешать гаитянским мигрантам войти в лагерь на берегу Рио-Гранде в Дель-Рио, штат Техас - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Paul Ratje
Subscribe
Ekaterina Blinova
All materialsWrite to the author
Photos and video footage of Border Patrol agents allegedly "whipping" illegal migrants have cast a shadow not on law enforcement but on the Biden administration's incapability of handling the border crisis, according to political observers Rory McShane and Michael Shannon.
Joe Biden subjected Border Patrol agents to harsh criticism on 23 September for what he called "strapping" and "running over" migrants on the southern border. The president promised that the agents "will pay" for this. The scandal erupted as over 10,000 illegal aliens, mostly Haitians, flooded Del Rio, Texas, this past week prompting a backlash from law enforcement. Videos and photos allegedly depicting Border Patrol personnel on horseback "whipping" migrants made their way to the press last weekend triggering ire from the Democratic Party.

Viral 'Whipping' Story

"First of all, they weren't whipping migrants", says Michael Shannon, a political commentator and Newsmax columnist. "I've looked at a number of those photos, and at no time do the Border Patrol agents have a whip in their hands. Border Patrol agents are not issued whips. They're not trained on whips".

It turned out later that what appeared to be "whips" were reins used by agents to control their horses. For his part, Paul Ratje, a photographer who snapped the photos of law enforcement officers trying to apprehend Haitians, told the local media that he had not seen anyone from the Border Patrol actually strapping the illegals.
What law enforcement agents were really doing was keeping illegal migrants out of the United States, Shannon stressed, adding that it was their job.
"They are Border Patrol agents and they patrol the border", he remarks. "They are not concierges that escort people across the border and welcome them to the wonders of all the freebees that Uncle Sugar gives people here in the US".
Nevertheless, "none of the fact-checkers at The Washington Post, CNN, NBC News, The Associated Press, USA Today and Snopes addressed the 'whipping' claims", according to Fox News. On the contrary, the "whipping" story has been widely circulated in the media, with left-leaning anchors and politicians invoking slavery parallels.
Eventually, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced on 23 September that the Biden administration was taking horses away from Border Patrol agents in Del Rio.

Border Patrol Agents: Overwhelmed & Unsupported

While the liberal media is continuing to focus on the "whipping" narrative, the bigger picture of the present border crisis remains beyond their scope, according to Rory McShane, a Texas-based Republican political consultant and strategist.
He does not rule out that some Border Patrol agents were overreacting while trying to prevent illegal border crossings. Still, they have some reasons for that, the strategist believes.
"When you have this massive surge, this massive encampment of illegal immigrants crossing our border, the agents are so overwhelmed, so under-resourced, so unsupported, they're resorting to tactics that would not be resorted to otherwise", McShane notes.
Border Patrol agents have found themselves completely abandoned by the US president and the Department of Homeland Security, according to the political consultant. As a result, Texas Governor Greg Abbott had to dispatch the Texas Rangers and the Department of Public Safety to the southern border to give aid, the consultant notes, adding that otherwise "it would be a complete free-throw across our southern border".
During his first days in office President Biden reversed most of Donald Trump's migration policies which, according to American conservatives, helped reduce the tide of illegal migration. Biden's border strategy was criticised by both Republicans and Mexican authorities who warned that the president's open-border approach would reinvigorate illegal immigration and lead to a spike in organised crime.
Meanwhile, the number of asylum seekers trying to enter the US at the southern border remains high, according to US Customs and Border Protection (CBP). Although the number of unique encounters in August 2021 amounted to 156,641, there were 208,887 encounters in total as migrants are now making multiple border crossing attempts. For comparison's sake, in February 2021 the CBP caught 100,441 people at the southwest border, which represented a 28 percent increase from January 2021.
To complicate matters further, many asylum seekers allowed into the US are potential COVID carriers. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas admitted on 24 September that about 15,000 illegal immigrants who camped out under a bridge in Del Rio had not been tested for COVID-19.
© AFP 2021 / PAUL RATJEUnited States Border Patrol agents process migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border into the United States in Roma, Texas on July 9, 2021 - Republican lawmakers have slammed Biden for reversing Trump programs, including his "remain in Mexico" policy, which had forced thousands of asylum seekers from Central America to stay south of the US border until their claims were processed.
United States Border Patrol agents process migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border into the United States in Roma, Texas on July 9, 2021 - Republican lawmakers have slammed Biden for reversing Trump programs, including his remain in Mexico policy, which had forced thousands of asylum seekers from Central America to stay south of the US border until their claims were processed. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
United States Border Patrol agents process migrants who crossed the US-Mexico border into the United States in Roma, Texas on July 9, 2021 - Republican lawmakers have slammed Biden for reversing Trump programs, including his "remain in Mexico" policy, which had forced thousands of asylum seekers from Central America to stay south of the US border until their claims were processed.
© AFP 2021 / PAUL RATJE

MSM & Dems Diverting Public Opinion from Biden's Failures

The whipping narrative serves as a distraction from a whole series of bad political decisions by the Biden administration, the observers presume.

"Afghanistan was a failure", McShane says. "The COVID mandates that crushed businesses? Total failure. The stimulus, the rampant stimulus that resulted in - what we're seeing now is hyper-inflation? Total failure. So I think everything that you're seeing coming out of the mainstream media is an attempt to divert focus from the policy failures of the Biden administration".

At the same time, Biden's White House and the Democratic Party appear to be interested in the soaring numbers of newcomers, according to Shannon. On the one hand they say it helps Dems' allies in Big Business keep wages low; on the other hand, the majority of Latino migrants historically vote for Democrats.
"It's 'come one, come all' under the Biden administration", he says. "So if you understand, they want all this unskilled labour that will be dependent upon the government and in return will give Democrats their votes when they receive amnesty, which is another goal of the Democrats".
For its part, the Democrat-allied mainstream media is distorting the narrative of what's going on at the border to make law enforcement look bad, according to the political commentator.

"The vast majority of people in the opposition media are 'global citizens' and they don't like borders", Shannon notes. "They don't like nationalism. I can assure you, if the people crossing the border were non-profit executives, lawyers, newspaper reporters, and political operatives that it would be shut down tomorrow. But they don't compete with the people making the policy, so they don't care".

220001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
15:59 GMTEx-Nazi Oberlander's Case Sets Precedent for Holding War Criminals to Account in Canada
15:45 GMTFive Palestinians Reported Killed in Israeli Anti-Hamas Operation
15:38 GMTSpain's La Palma Airport Reopens After Brief Pause Over Volcanic Activity
15:37 GMTAustralian Cyclist Recreates Baby From Nirvana's Nevermind Cover Using GPS and City Streets
15:10 GMTSan Marino to Decide Whether to Lift Ban on Abortions
14:52 GMT'Whipping' Story is Attempt to Divert Public Opinion From Biden's Political Failures, Observers Say
14:42 GMTRewards Totalling $30,000 Offered for Info About Gabby Petito's Missing Boyfriend
14:35 GMTTurkish President Reveals Ankara Still Considering Purchase of Second Batch of S-400 Defence System
14:34 GMTPolls: Taro Kono Seen as Best Pick to Lead Japan's Governing Party
14:27 GMTClinton and Yeltsin Got Drunk in Kremlin Restroom, Book Claims
14:15 GMTSwiss Voters Say Yes to Same-Sex Marriages
14:09 GMTUnited Forever: Cristiano Ronaldo to Retire at Manchester and Then Become a Coach, Media Says
14:00 GMTBorder Patrol Grills Biden for Failing to Give Benefit of Doubt Over Claims Migrants Were Whipped
13:57 GMTUK Heavyweight Joshua Unlikely to Have Broken Eye Socket, Promoter Says
13:45 GMT'Three Civilians Killed in US Airdrop Operation' in Syria's Deir ez-Zor
13:21 GMTIraq Arrests Activists, Ministry Employee for Calls to Normalise Ties With Israel
13:20 GMTMali to Explore New Security Partnerships As France Ends Sahel Operation
13:18 GMTMerkel's Potential Successor Laschet Reveals His Vote Preference in Election Blunder
13:11 GMTWomen to Dominate Iceland's Parliament for First Time Ever, Reports Suggest
13:09 GMTBlast Kills Taliban Intelligence Officer in Eastern Afghanistan, Source Says