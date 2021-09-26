Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: Canary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210926/irgc-commander-says-us-hand-made-armies-failed-to-tackle-terrorists-in-afghanistan-iraq-1089415558.html
IRGC Commander Says 'US Hand-Made Armies' Failed to Tackle Terrorists in Afghanistan, Iraq
IRGC Commander Says 'US Hand-Made Armies' Failed to Tackle Terrorists in Afghanistan, Iraq
This summer, the Taliban's* rapid offensive against Afghan government forces, which came amid the US and NATO troop exit from the nation, resulted in the... 26.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-26T09:28+0000
2021-09-26T09:34+0000
al-qaeda
troops
government
middle east
us
iraq
afghanistan
withdrawal
daesh
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102360/18/1023601886_0:113:2200:1351_1920x0_80_0_0_a598a174085bd5997cda2477a7906e46.jpg
General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam ol-Anbia Headquarters with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has argued that the armies trained by the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan failed to successfully fight terrorists in those countries. The remarks come almost a month after Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Iraqi President Barham Salih that the US combat mission against Daesh in the country is not over, and that it is "shifting to a new phase based on the enhanced capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces".There are currently an estimated 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter Daesh terrorists, with President Joe Biden saying in July that the American mission in Iraq would come to a close by the end of this year. According to him, after 31 December 2021, the US is expected to switch to training and assisting Iraqi forces to tackle the terrorist movement.The US has maintained a troop presence in Iraq since March 2003. At the time, tens of thousands of American forces were deployed as part of a larger effort to oust then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and "disarm" Bagdad of weapons of mass destruction, whose existence was never confirmed. Although American forces were momentarily withdrawn under the Obama administration, they were eventually redeployed in 2014 with the emergence of the Daesh militant force, which had seized large swaths of northwestern Iraq and proceeded to expand into eastern Syria.In 2017, Iraq and the US announced that Daesh had been defeated, but American combat forces have stayed in the country ever since, justifying their presence by citing the threat said to be posed by the terrorist group's remnants.After the January 2020 assassination of top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, by the US Iraq's parliament adopted a resolution demanding that all American forces be expelled from the country. In the months that followed, the Pentagon began paring down troop numbers from 5,300 to 2,500, and handed over several major bases to Iraqi forces, but refused to agree with parliament's demands to leave the country completely.US Mission in Afghanistan Earlier this year, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces amid the hasty US troop withdrawal, seizing the entire country in a matter of months.The Afghan Army often surrendered cities without a fight and many of Kabul's troops switched sides in the conflict. This led to the Taliban seizing Kabul on 15 August as the nation's leader, President Ashraf Ghani, fled on a plane, presumably filled with cash. The Taliban declared the end of hostilities in the country on the same day, saying the war was "over".On 30 August, the Pentagon confirmed that America's nearly 20-year presence in Afghanistan came to a close when the final Boeing C-17 aircraft departed from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Former US President Donald Trump slammed the troop exit as the greatest embarrassment in the nation's history.American forces invaded Afghanistan under then-US President George W. Bush in 2001, as part of the infamous "War on Terror", following the 9/11 terrorist attacks masterminded by al-Qaeda*. The invasion resulted in the deaths of at least 2,448 US servicemen and over 47,200 Afghan civilians, and cost taxpayers approximately $2.261 trillion, according to the most recent estimates.*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), the Taliban, and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
https://sputniknews.com/20210914/us-spy-chief-admits-greater-terror-threats-emerging-in-yemen-syria--iraq-than-afghanistan-1089047945.html
https://sputniknews.com/20210906/us-troops-will-be-going-back-into-afghanistan-lindsey-graham-1083804512.html
us
iraq
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102360/18/1023601886_126:0:2075:1462_1920x0_80_0_0_24386329cdd7ec3acbc18e7161598b75.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
al-qaeda, troops, government, middle east, us, iraq, afghanistan, withdrawal, daesh

IRGC Commander Says 'US Hand-Made Armies' Failed to Tackle Terrorists in Afghanistan, Iraq

09:28 GMT 26.09.2021 (Updated: 09:34 GMT 26.09.2021)
© AFP 2021 / Thomas COEXUS Marines wave goodbye as they leave the military headquarters in Najaf in central Iraq, 23 September 2003
US Marines wave goodbye as they leave the military headquarters in Najaf in central Iraq, 23 September 2003 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
© AFP 2021 / Thomas COEX
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
This summer, the Taliban's* rapid offensive against Afghan government forces, which came amid the US and NATO troop exit from the nation, resulted in the militant group seizing power in the country and declaring the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.
General Gholam Ali Rashid, commander of the Khatam ol-Anbia Headquarters with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has argued that the armies trained by the US military in Iraq and Afghanistan failed to successfully fight terrorists in those countries.

"Today, we see that no one can fight [defend his/her country] by [sticking to] the thinking and method of the Americans as the US hand-made armies collapsed in Iraq against ISIL [Daesh*] and in Afghanistan against [the] Taliban", General Rashid told reporters on Saturday.

The remarks come almost a month after Secretary of State Antony Blinken assured Iraqi President Barham Salih that the US combat mission against Daesh in the country is not over, and that it is "shifting to a new phase based on the enhanced capabilities of the Iraqi Security Forces".
There are currently an estimated 2,500 US troops in Iraq assisting local forces to counter Daesh terrorists, with President Joe Biden saying in July that the American mission in Iraq would come to a close by the end of this year. According to him, after 31 December 2021, the US is expected to switch to training and assisting Iraqi forces to tackle the terrorist movement.
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYEUS soldiers monitor as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016
US soldiers monitor as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.09.2021
US soldiers monitor as they train Iraq's 72nd Brigade in a live-fire exercise in Basmaya base, southeast of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on January 27, 2016
© AFP 2021 / AHMAD AL-RUBAYE
The US has maintained a troop presence in Iraq since March 2003. At the time, tens of thousands of American forces were deployed as part of a larger effort to oust then-Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and "disarm" Bagdad of weapons of mass destruction, whose existence was never confirmed.
Although American forces were momentarily withdrawn under the Obama administration, they were eventually redeployed in 2014 with the emergence of the Daesh militant force, which had seized large swaths of northwestern Iraq and proceeded to expand into eastern Syria.
A member of Taliban forces inspects the area outside Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan August 16, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.09.2021
Afghanistan
US Spy Chief Admits Greater Terror Threats Emerging in Yemen, Syria & Iraq Than Afghanistan
14 September, 02:49 GMT
In 2017, Iraq and the US announced that Daesh had been defeated, but American combat forces have stayed in the country ever since, justifying their presence by citing the threat said to be posed by the terrorist group's remnants.
After the January 2020 assassination of top Iranian general, Qasem Soleimani, by the US Iraq's parliament adopted a resolution demanding that all American forces be expelled from the country. In the months that followed, the Pentagon began paring down troop numbers from 5,300 to 2,500, and handed over several major bases to Iraqi forces, but refused to agree with parliament's demands to leave the country completely.

US Mission in Afghanistan

Earlier this year, the Taliban launched an offensive against Afghan government forces amid the hasty US troop withdrawal, seizing the entire country in a matter of months.
The Afghan Army often surrendered cities without a fight and many of Kabul's troops switched sides in the conflict. This led to the Taliban seizing Kabul on 15 August as the nation's leader, President Ashraf Ghani, fled on a plane, presumably filled with cash. The Taliban declared the end of hostilities in the country on the same day, saying the war was "over".
US Marines keep watch during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, 18 August 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.09.2021
US Troops 'Will Be Going Back Into Afghanistan': Lindsey Graham
6 September, 06:43 GMT
On 30 August, the Pentagon confirmed that America's nearly 20-year presence in Afghanistan came to a close when the final Boeing C-17 aircraft departed from Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. Former US President Donald Trump slammed the troop exit as the greatest embarrassment in the nation's history.
American forces invaded Afghanistan under then-US President George W. Bush in 2001, as part of the infamous "War on Terror", following the 9/11 terrorist attacks masterminded by al-Qaeda*. The invasion resulted in the deaths of at least 2,448 US servicemen and over 47,200 Afghan civilians, and cost taxpayers approximately $2.261 trillion, according to the most recent estimates.
*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State), the Taliban, and al-Qaeda are terrorist groups banned in Russia and many other countries.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
09:47 GMTTunisian Lawmaker Says Ennahda Party's Rigidity Led to Mass Resignation of Members
09:41 GMTCanary Island Volcano Continues to Erupt, Forcing More People to Evacuate
09:41 GMTChina Sells Almost $65Mln Worth of Carbon Dioxide Emission Quotas, Environment Ministry Says
09:28 GMTIRGC Commander Says 'US Hand-Made Armies' Failed to Tackle Terrorists in Afghanistan, Iraq
09:21 GMTKate’s 'Coolness' and William’s 'Bullying' Led to Rift With Harry and Meghan, Book Claims
08:21 GMTIndia’s Main Opposition Party Takes a Dig at Grand Celebration on PM Modi’s Return From US
08:11 GMTPolling Places Open for Parliamentary Elections in Germany
08:00 GMTEximbank Will Support Russian Exports to Croatia
07:45 GMTUS Treasury Could Run Out of Cash by Mid-October, Think Tank Warns as Government Shutdown Looms
07:31 GMTGloves Off: Prince Andrew Takes New Legal Strategy, Aims to Fight Sex Abuse Allegations, Media Says
07:10 GMTMan Arrested on Suspicion of Murder of London Teacher Sabina Nessa
07:06 GMTExplosion in Southwestern Pakistan Kills Four Soldiers, Two Injured, Reports Suggest
06:55 GMTMan Utd's Solskjaer Claims Villa’s Winning Goal Was Clearly Offside
06:39 GMTTen People Missing After Landslide in Southwestern China, Reports Suggest
06:14 GMTJapan May Lift State of Emergency by End of September
05:47 GMTBoris Johnson 'Backing Construction of Fleet of Mini Nuclear Reactors' as UK Gripped by Fuel Crisis
05:43 GMTRussia's Only Active Female Cosmonaut Could Set New Record For Duration of Space Stay
05:29 GMT'Are They Paid Actors?' Ex-UK Health Secretary Mocked for 'Comeback Video' in His Constituency
04:30 GMTGoing Scuba Diving: Adorable Golden Retriever Pup Sleeps in Water Bowl
04:00 GMTNewsom: California to Nix the Word 'Alien' From State Laws on Immigration