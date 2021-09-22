Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International

To improve the performance of our website, show the most relevant news products and targeted advertising, we collect technical impersonal information about you, including through the tools of our partners. You can find a detailed description of how we use your data in our Privacy Policy. For a detailed description of the technologies, please see the Cookie and Automatic Logging Policy.

By clicking on the "Accept & Close" button, you provide your explicit consent to the processing of your data to achieve the above goal.

You can withdraw your consent using the method specified in the Privacy Policy.

https://sputniknews.com/20210922/irgc-chief-iran-no-longer-sees-us-as-a-threat---report-1089286089.html
IRGC Chief: Iran No Longer Sees US as Threat - Report
IRGC Chief: Iran No Longer Sees US as Threat - Report
Iran has “built power” to confront the United States, Iranian Military Officer Hossein Salami said on Tuesday, in reference to the recent chaotic withdrawal of... 22.09.2021, Sputnik International
2021-09-22T01:43+0000
2021-09-22T01:47+0000
joe biden
us
iran
us sanctions
confrontation
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080444080_0:0:3161:1779_1920x0_80_0_0_0a70da02950d6664121b59383f0fd5ab.jpg
Iran no longer saw the US as a threat after it withdrew forces from the region, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.“We witnessed a failed, fleeing and depressed US,” he reportedly added.President Joe Biden indicated an interest in turning a page on US-Iranian relations during his first address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.He stressed his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. We are working with the P5+1 to engage Iran diplomatically and seek a return to the JCPOA,” Biden said.Salami also declared that Iran has managed to weather US sanctions. “Inside our own country, despite all natural or imposed pressures, the Iranian nation has been engaged in resistance,” he said.In 2018, former US President Donald Trump ditched the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, introducing harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic under a "maximum pressure" campaign. The US sanctions have, for the most part, burdened the life of ordinary Iranians, especially in a time of pandemic, as Iran has been prevented from obtaining medicines and medical equipment from abroad.
https://sputniknews.com/20210921/us-hegemony-has-failed-miserably-irans-raisi-tells-un-1089277910.html
In other words, israel's main enforcer colony lacks credible military might to subdue us. Well said, Salami.
2
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis
0
2
us
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0d/1080444080_238:0:2969:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_33a9d94f7d8245f8ad30119e65798441.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
joe biden, us, iran, us sanctions, confrontation

IRGC Chief: Iran No Longer Sees US as Threat - Report

01:43 GMT 22.09.2021 (Updated: 01:47 GMT 22.09.2021)
© AP Photo / Vahid SalemiIn this Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks in a ceremony to unveil new anti-U.S. murals painted on the walls of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran. The chief of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard warned Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, that it will retaliate against American and Israeli commanders if the U.S. continues to threaten top Iranian generals. “I warn them to withdraw from this field,” Gen. Hossein Salami told state television, adding if they do not, they “will definitely regret it.”
In this Nov. 2, 2019 file photo, Chief of Iran's Revolutionary Guard Gen. Hossein Salami speaks in a ceremony to unveil new anti-U.S. murals painted on the walls of former U.S. embassy in Tehran, Iran. The chief of Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard warned Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, that it will retaliate against American and Israeli commanders if the U.S. continues to threaten top Iranian generals. “I warn them to withdraw from this field,” Gen. Hossein Salami told state television, adding if they do not, they “will definitely regret it.” - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.09.2021
© AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
Iran has “built power” to confront the United States, Iranian Military Officer Hossein Salami said on Tuesday, in reference to the recent chaotic withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, Iranian media reported.
Iran no longer saw the US as a threat after it withdrew forces from the region, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps was quoted as saying by the Fars news agency.
“We have built power to defeat the US. When we build power for man’s largest military empire, i.e. the US, small powers like the Zionist regime are no longer counted in our equations,” Gen. Salami was quoted by an Insider.
“We witnessed a failed, fleeing and depressed US,” he reportedly added.
President Joe Biden indicated an interest in turning a page on US-Iranian relations during his first address to the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday.
He stressed his commitment to preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
“The United States remains committed to preventing Iran from gaining a nuclear weapon. We are working with the P5+1 to engage Iran diplomatically and seek a return to the JCPOA,” Biden said.
Iran's President's Ebrahim Raisi remotely addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly by pre-recorded video in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.09.2021
'US Hegemonic System' Has 'Failed Miserably', Iran's Raisi Tells UN
Yesterday, 17:49 GMT
Salami also declared that Iran has managed to weather US sanctions. “Inside our own country, despite all natural or imposed pressures, the Iranian nation has been engaged in resistance,” he said.
In 2018, former US President Donald Trump ditched the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, introducing harsh sanctions against the Islamic Republic under a "maximum pressure" campaign. The US sanctions have, for the most part, burdened the life of ordinary Iranians, especially in a time of pandemic, as Iran has been prevented from obtaining medicines and medical equipment from abroad.
600100
Discuss
Popular comments
In other words, israel's main enforcer colony lacks credible military might to subdue us. Well said, Salami.
vtvot tak
22 September, 05:26 GMT2
200000
Experience report on herpes treatment I have been diagnosed with genital herpes for 2 years and am looking for a cure. I read a testimony on this platform from a woman who was cured of diabetes with Doctor Ahmed Usman Herbal Medicine after much discussion and some questions he prepared herbal medicine and asked for my address. 3 days later, I received the herbal medicine and with his presdicine, including the doctor's official email address. I contacted the doctor through his cription, and I drank herbal medicine for 21 days. After I finished herbal medicine, I went for a test and my IgG result was confirmed negative with no virus found in my blood. Contact Doctor Ahmed and let yourself be cured. email him at; drahmedusman5104@gmail.com or send him a whatsapp text +14436204203 . He has herbal remedies for diabetes, hepatitis, cancer, leukemia, fibrosis
pcpaul cent
22 September, 05:29 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
03:14 GMTPele Cheers Up Fans by Posting Video of Him Riding Exercycle in Hospital
03:07 GMTAxis of Resistance Killed US, Israeli Commanders in Revenge for Soleimani's Assassination - Report
02:56 GMTPolitical Capital & GOP in His ’Grip’: Trump ’Wants Back’ in 2024, Journos Say
01:43 GMTIRGC Chief: Iran No Longer Sees US as Threat - Report
01:18 GMTChinese Covid Vaccines Reach 100 Nations, But WHO Warns Africa Still Short 470 Million Shots in 2021
01:04 GMTAwkward Moment as White House Staff Cuts Off Biden-Johnson Meeting in Mid-Sentence
00:20 GMTVideo: Military Jet Intercepts Small Aircraft Over NYC in the Middle of UN General Assembly
00:19 GMTPark Ranger ‘Implored’ Gabby Petito to Distance Herself From Toxic Relationship With Brian Laundrie
YesterdayVideos: 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Southeastern Australia
YesterdayPro-Reunification Candidate Chang Ya-chung Edges Ahead as Chairman Election in Taiwan’s KMT Nears
YesterdayTexas Governor Vows to Prevent Del Rio Migrant Surge Disaster From Being Replicated
YesterdayUber’s Business Model Faces Threat After Legal Setback Across Europe
YesterdayUS Lawsuit Challenges Alliance of 2 Airlines for Stifling Competition
YesterdayTaliban Say No Al-Qaeda Members Present in Afghanistan
YesterdayJoe Biden Faces Backlash Over Inept UN Speech
YesterdayUS Democrats Strike Down $1Bln in Israel Defense Aid to Keep US Govt Running, Reports Say
YesterdayPope Jokes ‘Some People Wanted Him Dead’ While He Was Undergoing Surgery, Reports Say
YesterdayNo American Dream for Haitians
YesterdayBoris Johnson Contradicts Joe Biden With Claim of Intelligence That Taliban Could Take Kabul
YesterdayPelosi Accuses GOP of ‘Trying to Force First-Ever US Default’ by Opposing Limit Suspension Bill